On My Radar
Five minutes with 'Celeb Rides' host DJ Sabby
The media personality just joined Metro FM after a 10-year stint at YFM. We find out what's on his radar
12 September 2021 - 00:00
DJ Sabby has been busy. After season five of Celeb Rides came to an end in March, he also hosted his last show on YFM after a 10-year run with the radio station before joining the ranks of Metro FM.
Sabelo Mtshali (his real name) says he is also planning to do more TV and will continue curating content for his YouTube channel, TheBestLifeTV...
