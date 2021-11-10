TshisaLIVE

SA reacts to Miss SA equating calls to boycott pageant in Israel as ‘bullying’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 November 2021 - 10:00
The controversy surrounding beauty queen Lalela Mswane participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel continues to cause a rift online.
The controversy surrounding beauty queen Lalela Mswane participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel continues to cause a rift online.
Image: Supplied

Author Janine Jellars, satirist Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi and actress Florence Masebe have joined hundreds who have reacted with disgust to the Miss SA organisation's response to calls that Lalela Mswane boycott the Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

Miss SA organisers issued a statement on Tuesday confirming Lalela will participate in the international pageant despite most South Africans being against the idea. They went on to equate such calls with “bullying” Lalela.

“Anyone who wants to rob Lalela of her moment in the spotlight is unkind and short-sighted. She is the shining beacon for young women everywhere, showing them that being beautiful while being clever and educated is very possible.

“We are not a political organisation and the Miss Universe pageant is not a politically inspired event,” read the statement from Miss SA Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil.

Their statement caused a hectic reaction on the TL and saw a lot of people calling out the organisation for wanting to renounce being “political” when it suits their agenda.

Janine  said: “Why is Miss SA framing the conversation around Miss SA going to Israel as 'bullying'? People are simply saying: If you are going to represent SA, then represent the values of SA. Is the Miss SA Organisation not aware of the official SA stance on Palestinian liberation?”

“To try to claim that @Official_MissSA is apolitical is also disingenuous, especially as the pageant has recently starting using the framing of 'the personal is the political' in its drive to further inclusivity and representation. You are sending a black South African woman to represent SA on stage in an apartheid state. If you don't understand how tone deaf that is, then I don't even know what to say.” 

Other people also called out the organisation's “hypocrisy”.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions “equating” calls for Lalela to boycott Miss Universe as “bullying”:

Miss SA organisers respond to calls to boycott Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Israel

“Miss SA is not getting involved in a political war of words and looks forward to watching Miss SA make the country proud on an international stage,” ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘Completely untrue’ Miss SA won’t participate in Miss Universe pageant: organisers

Miss SA organisers are digging their heels in over Miss SA Lalela Mswane's participation in the 70th Miss Universe pageant, insisting she will ...
Lifestyle
18 hours ago

Pressure mounts as calls grow for Miss SA to boycott Miss Universe pageant in Israel

The controversy surrounding beauty queen Lalela Mswane participating in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel continues to cause a rift online.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss Universe pageant in Israel

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance has accused recently crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane of not caring about the plight of Palestinians and being ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Halala! Sneziey of ‘Idols SA’ is officially off the market TshisaLIVE
  2. Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not ... TshisaLIVE
  3. LEVELS! Makhadzi announces R120m deal to develop 'Kokovha' sportswear TshisaLIVE
  4. Get ready B force! Bonang says she's coming home soon TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi blueticks trolls calling her ugly — looks hot as she impresses in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...