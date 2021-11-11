DJ Zinhle explains why Murdah Bongz got ‘the best girlfriend’ in her
‘You can doubt me on a lot of things but not being a girlfriend. I am amazing and now that I’ve found my match who is also amazing, I’m hectic’
DJ Zinhle has made it known she is girlfriend goals.
In a recent Instagram live, Zinhle had a Q & A session with her fans and spoke about how Bongani “Murda Bongz” Mohosana is lucky to have her in his life, saying all her former partners could vouch for her.
“He got the girlfriend of the year. I'm the best girlfriend. Ask any of my [ex] boyfriends, even the ones from the past. They know when it comes to being a girlfriend, I'm the best girlfriend anyone could ever have,” she said.
Listing all the things that make her a good girlfriend, Zinhle said her biggest qualities were communicating and being understanding and supportive.
"[I'm the best at] understanding, communication and support as a girlfriend. You can doubt on a lot of things but not being a girlfriend. I am amazing and now that I've found my match who is also amazing, I'm hectic.. When they speak of any awards please tell them to add the best girlfriend award and then make me win because I've already won,” she said.
A fan said DJ Zinhle was not good in the kitchen.
The mom of two recalled having a discussion with her partner and told the fan that though she cannot cook, she always makes sure her man is well taken care of.
“I cannot cook but he has never gone to bed without a home-cooked meal because I will make sure you're taken care of. It might not be by me but I will make a plan and make sure the house is running properly. Now that is girlfriend goals.”