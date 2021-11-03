TshisaLIVE

‘It’s our time’ — DJ Zinhle stands in solidarity with upcoming female DJs

03 November 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Zinhle is in solidarity with sister DJs.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

If anyone knows how hard it is for a female DJ to make it big in the industry it is DJ Zinhle,  and she's come out in solidarity with her sister DJs, urging them to perfect their craft.

In a tweet the businesswoman said people were talking because women were shaking up the male-dominated industry.

“Female DJs, perfect your art. Don’t give them a reason to disrespect your work. Practice makes perfect. With that said, wear whatever you wanna wear and dance if it’s your thing... They are talking because you’re shaking the industry. It’s our time”

She has been very vocal with her views about female DJs who have been interrupting the DJ space. The women, including internet sensation Uncle Waffles, came under a lot of flak, most from men who reduced them to  ''unskilled women with sexy bodies".

Under the comment section, men proved Zinhle right when she said "wear whatever you wanna wear" because, as expected, men came out with guns blazing.

One tweep said they are shaking their bottoms and not the industry. 

The debate on the TL started when DJ Uncle Waffles made her debut on the scene by getting the attention of American rapper Drake. Since then Waffles has not stopped making waves and charting the trends list, fuelling more debates on what a female DJ “ought” to do.

