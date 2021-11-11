TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mohale Motaung shares his definition of 'Na enjoyment' on vacay

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 November 2021 - 11:00
Mohale Motaung is living it up in the bush, once again.
Image: Instagram/ Mohale Motaung

Seemingly a poster boy for “happy boys worldwide”, Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband, actor Mohale Motaung, is living his best life on a business and pleasure vacation in Limpopo.

“Na enjoyment” is the latest social media craze that went viral on Tik Tok and took over every other social media platform. It means to “temporarily abandon or postpone your financial responsibilities so you can prioritise having fun and living like all your money is dedicated to feeding your cravings”.

Putting the notion of “Na enjoyment” into practice, Mohale has been sipping cocktails out of fishbowls when he's not having bush baths or enjoying cheese, grapes and biltong with his bottomless red wine.

Of course, he does all the leisure activities after broadcasting on Opulence Radio, where he's been sharing the reason he's living his best life at the luxurious Palala Boutique Game Lodge and Spa and interviewing interesting people on his radio show.

Cheque out the snaps and videos below:

IG Mohale Motaung.
IG Mohale Motaung.
Image: IG Mohale Motaung
IG Mohale Motaung.
IG Mohale Motaung.
Image: IG Mohale Motaung
IG Mohale Motaung.
IG Mohale Motaung.
Image: IG Mohale Motaung

While it's easy to assume that all Mohale does is go from one vacation to the other — if his Instagram feed is anything to go by — the young man has been hard at work building his brand and expanding his reach.

Mohale recently announced that he was venturing into the beauty and skincare business, with the launch of his own skincare range called Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale.

His short stint as media personality Somizi's husband and being a co-star in his reality show may have helped Mohale get a foot in the door, but the actor and budding entrepreneur is now making boss moves all by himself.

Super excited to share the news, Mohale took to Instagram to show off the products he dubbed his “love letter to Africa”.

“I'm honoured and humbled to announce what my love letter to my people in Africa is, my skin brand Elahom Cosmetics which will be launching soon, for now we are ensuring we get the best eco-sustainable packaging for Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale,” he announced.

