SNAPS | Mohale Motaung shares his definition of 'Na enjoyment' on vacay

Seemingly a poster boy for “happy boys worldwide”, Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband, actor Mohale Motaung, is living his best life on a business and pleasure vacation in Limpopo.

“Na enjoyment” is the latest social media craze that went viral on Tik Tok and took over every other social media platform. It means to “temporarily abandon or postpone your financial responsibilities so you can prioritise having fun and living like all your money is dedicated to feeding your cravings”.

Putting the notion of “Na enjoyment” into practice, Mohale has been sipping cocktails out of fishbowls when he's not having bush baths or enjoying cheese, grapes and biltong with his bottomless red wine.

Of course, he does all the leisure activities after broadcasting on Opulence Radio, where he's been sharing the reason he's living his best life at the luxurious Palala Boutique Game Lodge and Spa and interviewing interesting people on his radio show.

