SNAPS | Inside the glamorous & praise filled 14th Gospel Crown Awards

Takie Ndou, Ayanda Ntazi, Nqobi Nxumalo, Puleng Maake and Xolly Mncwango are some of the winners.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 November 2021 - 11:01
Gospel Crown Awards winner Xolly Mncwango.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards

The 14th Annual Crown Gospel Awards recording lived up to the anticipation as the gospel industry dazzled in their high-end fashion, draping ball gowns and stylish suits setting a blaze on the red carpet.

The event, hosted by pastor Khaya Mthethwa  at The Playhouse theatre, was a spectacular gala event that saw artists gather to celebrate their peers.

Founder and executive producer Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule was attired in a ravishing royal blue number bedazzled with rose gold details as she took to the stage to honour all nominees celebrated this year.

“Fourteen awards shows, 14 years later #HeIsStillJehovah! As the World Gospel Powerhouse, we are elated to have reached this milestone and we thank God for carrying us thus far. Through the Crown Gospel Music Awards we have not only be able to celebrate artists but we created a platform where musicians can be recognised for their God-given talent,” she said in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

Among the guests were Takie Ndou, Ayanda Ntazi, Nqobi Nxumalo, Puleng Maake who all came dressed up to the nines to claim the golden gongs.

The recorded show will air on SABC2 at 20:00 on November 28.

Two categories are still open for voting and these will be announced before the broadcast. 

Here are some captured moments from the awards:

Gospel Crown Awards winner.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards host.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards winner.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards winner.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awardss
Gospel Crown Awards winner.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards
Gospel Crown Awards.
Image: Supplied/Gospel Crown Awards

Here are the winners for Crown Gospel Music Awards 2021:

Best Gospel Song Writer — Takie Ndou

Best Gospel Itende — Indumiso Yetende

Best Gosepl Album — Takie Ndou

Classic Of All Times — Tebs Davids (You Are Faithful)

Best Worship Song — Xolisa Kwinana, Sithi Bayede

Best Praise Song — Sbu Banda — Papa God Of Miracles

Best Male Gospel Artist — Ayanda Ntanzi

Best Female Gospel Artist — Thobekile Mkhwanazi

Best New Comer Gospel Artist — Xolly Mncwango

Best Gospel Group — Umlazi Gospel Choir

Best Traditional Gospel — Godfrey Mahlangu — Lentswe

Best Gospel Accapella — Abakhethwa Gospel Singers

Best Clap And Tap — Tshidi Chauke

Best Gospel DVD — Tshwane Gospel Choir

Best Gospel Producer — Nqubeko Mbatha For Ayanda Ntanzi’s According To Grace

Best Gospel Engineer — Job Thako For Takie Ndou

Best Of Africa Gospel — Janet Manyowa- Zimbabwe

Best Gospel Jazz Song — Bra Bushi, Akukho Okunye

Best Gospel Collaboration — Ian Calf Featuring Thinah Zungu — Jesu Nguye

Best Contemporary Gospel Song — Shaun P — Jesus The Centre

Best Gospel Music Video — Crystal Tyron, Vuka Ukhanye

Best Gospel Rap — Melisa Sibaya

Best Community Outreach = De Bruin

Best Gospel Community Radio — Abraham Shiyane — Zibonele fm — Kuyenzeka show

Best Amazion — Fellowship of God Ministries — Surely Goodness and Mercy 

Best Gospel Commercial/Radio Show – Brown Mosiapoa-Motsweding fm — Rorisang show

