WATCH | LOL! Cassper and Carpo’s general knowledge clip is hilarious

14 November 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest and Carpo are friendship goals.
Image: Via Carpo Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest‘s bromance with his long-time best friend Carpo is cute and fun to watch.

The rapper and businessman tweeted a hilarious video of one of Carpo's fun “episodes”, telling fans he's showing them what he has to deal with daily.

There's never a dull moment with Cass and Carpo, as was illustrated in the video where the pair were just chilling when Cass was hit with the questions, “why the sky is blue?” or “why the clouds are white?”. 

Carpo put Cassper on the spot. The question was too complex for Cassper, who skipped the exam and asked for the memo from Carpo.

Carpo’s explanation to the question?

“Is because dawg, the earth, the universe is filled with so much water. That it has the ... wa bona pool? I wish I could explain to you properly but it's fine cancel the video. But you understand there’s water in the universe so underneath….”

Carpo couldn’t construct a proper explanation to the question that he was confident about.

He didn't finish dropping his pearls of wisdom about the universe when Cassper interrupted and said what Carpo is basically saying is, 'if you don’t get it, forget about it'.

The pair recently appeared on Cassper's The Braai Show. They had Mzansi admiring their friendship and the milestones they've achieved as friends. 

