Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller laments being crucified by the court of public opinion

Monique took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to say she is determined to remain patient until the court reaches a verdict, despite the backlash she received from social media trolls.

“Still outchea minding my business while the court of public opinion has made their judgment. I'm patiently waiting on judicial judgment. It's obviously taking long because of all that 'no evidence' y'all be talking about,” she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Monique’s close friend and media personality Caldine Wyngaard said the remarks made by Katlego's friend were merely an attempt to conspire against their court case.

“The issue at the moment, for me, is that Katlego is continuously trying to change the narrative around the story. Every time the pair are about to go to court, he somehow finds a way to end up in the papers or viral on social media. They try to incite her [Kat] into some kind of response so they can take that to court and show her as the problem.” she said.

“No-one has spoken to Volo in years. The fact that he decided to take it upon himself to ‘clear’ Katlego’s name on Twitter is just beyond me. A whole year later?”

Katlego and his team reserved comment, saying: “My client will not be issuing any further comments and/or statements in respect of the subject matter under discussion.”