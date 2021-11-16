IN MEMES | Tweeps won’t let Sonia Mbele forget she’ll always be Ntombi
Actress Sonia Mbele was well known for her role as Ntombi on Generations and it seems she can't shake off the character she played years ago.
It's been more than five years since she left the soapie but Mzansi still loves her, as an actress but even more as Ntombi.
She tweeted asking her fans if they were really still calling her Ntombi and tweeps flooded her mentions and kindly reminded her that she will always be Ntombi, the same way the late Menzi Ngubane will always be Sibusiso.
The pair were Mzansi's favourite on-screen couple on the soapie and when they had a child, it completed the obsession people had over their small family. They admired Ntombi for being able to tame an OG like Sibusiso and bring out his softer side.
The memorable character is etched in the memory of many, as years later, and after many shows and characters she has played, Ntombi is the name she is stuck with.
Tweeps joked and said Ntombi is her government name.
The Diep City actress landed on the Twitter trends list on Monday when she posted a picture of her self wearing a sexy red crop-top revealing her sexy bust.
Tweeps showed her some love, complimenting her looks and saying that she is ageing like fine wine. She has since been retweeting the tweets from her fans that have appreciated her craft in the soapie and those that were complimenting her beauty.
Here are some of the reactions from Sonia Mbele's tweet:
Your government name is Ntombi Khumalo ,we don't recognize Sonia Mbele pic.twitter.com/CGVliHokD9— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 15, 2021
Ntombi,isho after me ithi "NTOMBI"!!...that's her name pic.twitter.com/Oh6axkQPFg— 📀Dj weGqom(woza mshanam')🔥💃💯 (@gqom_addict) November 16, 2021
She is Ntombi, Christina's mother, Dlomo's wife, now and forever. That Sonia Mbele is just catfish. pic.twitter.com/TOABwVxcZx— Mjolo-The-Pandemic🚫 (@thirsty_sphe) November 15, 2021
Forever and ever 🤣🤣🤣.. We don't even know who Sonia is.. Wathi nje Ntombi from Generations, sithi oooooohooo why ungasho pic.twitter.com/vq2NZV7n0C— Malumz (@malumzskhulu) November 15, 2021
You are Ntombi playing the character of Sonia Mbele. Let's not have this conversation again pic.twitter.com/YDxkxZgLPX— Heimdall (@Khusuness) November 15, 2021
