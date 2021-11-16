IN MEMES | Tweeps won’t let Sonia Mbele forget she’ll always be Ntombi

Actress Sonia Mbele was well known for her role as Ntombi on Generations and it seems she can't shake off the character she played years ago.

It's been more than five years since she left the soapie but Mzansi still loves her, as an actress but even more as Ntombi.

She tweeted asking her fans if they were really still calling her Ntombi and tweeps flooded her mentions and kindly reminded her that she will always be Ntombi, the same way the late Menzi Ngubane will always be Sibusiso.

The pair were Mzansi's favourite on-screen couple on the soapie and when they had a child, it completed the obsession people had over their small family. They admired Ntombi for being able to tame an OG like Sibusiso and bring out his softer side.

The memorable character is etched in the memory of many, as years later, and after many shows and characters she has played, Ntombi is the name she is stuck with.

Tweeps joked and said Ntombi is her government name.