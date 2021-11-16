TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi differentiates between ancestors, witches & God

16 November 2021 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo is proud of the connection he has with his ancestors and God.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has always been vocal about the role his ancestors have played in his life. He has never been one to shy away from acknowledging their presence and that of God in his life.

In a video posted on Instagram, Somizi sought to destigmatise the notion that anything to do with ancestors is evil. The clip was from his eat.love.pray! event, where he was chatting to the guests attending. 

He said there was no need for theatrics when connecting with ancestors. The basics were a white candle and impepho.

“A white candle brings light, at churches they use white candles, we also use a white candle. Indians use incense and we use impepho, it's all those simple things, don't complicate things. It's as simple as kneeling and asking for guidance.”

The choreographer and cookbook author said there is no darkness involved in what he was demonstrating for his guests. He, however, said if people start mentioning people's names, then it's witchcraft. 

“I never mentioned your name, I would never. The minute you ask idlozi to attack someone it's witchcraft, and witchcraft happens everywhere, even whites practise it, they call it voodoo. Every culture has its own witchcraft, light and dark, so we also have light and dark.

He has also explained that even though he asks for protection from ancestors, he is not necessarily nothing without them.

“There's a connection, so that's where I get my strength from. It is the most beautiful thing and be proud of it if you have it. If you don't, there's nothing wrong with that.”   

