WATCH | Somizi differentiates between ancestors, witches & God

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has always been vocal about the role his ancestors have played in his life. He has never been one to shy away from acknowledging their presence and that of God in his life.

In a video posted on Instagram, Somizi sought to destigmatise the notion that anything to do with ancestors is evil. The clip was from his eat.love.pray! event, where he was chatting to the guests attending.

He said there was no need for theatrics when connecting with ancestors. The basics were a white candle and impepho.

“A white candle brings light, at churches they use white candles, we also use a white candle. Indians use incense and we use impepho, it's all those simple things, don't complicate things. It's as simple as kneeling and asking for guidance.”