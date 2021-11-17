WATCH | Katlego Maboe nails this cover of Lauryn Hill's 'Tell Him'

The lyrics to the song start with these words: “Let me be patient. Let me be kind. Make me unselfish without being blind. Though I may suffer, I'll envy it not. And endure what comes because he's all that I got and tell him'.

No wonder Katlego chose the song. He will have to be very patient to bounce back from THAT cheating scandal last year.

In an Instagram post three days ago, Katlego said it has taken some time for him to be at a place where he can smile again.

“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. I am grateful that I am here — now,” he shared.

Since his return to social media, Katlego has been posting Bible verses and positive messages for his followers.