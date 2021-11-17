TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Katlego Maboe nails this cover of Lauryn Hill's 'Tell Him'

17 November 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Katlego Maboe has picked up on his singing again.
Katlego Maboe has picked up on his singing again.
Image: Instagram/Katlego Maboe

TV presenter and singer Katlego Maboe took to Instagram to serenade his followers with a rendition of Lauryn Hill's Tell Him.

It's been ages since Katlego blessed the TLs with his crisp voice, and in his latest video he flashes that smile that has often melted hearts.

Some of his followers told him he needs to hit the studio asap.

The lyrics to the song start with these words: “Let me be patient. Let me be kind. Make me unselfish without being blind. Though I may suffer, I'll envy it not. And endure what comes because he's all that I got and tell him'.

No wonder Katlego chose the song. He will have to be very patient to bounce back from THAT cheating scandal last year.

In an Instagram post three days ago, Katlego said it has taken some time for him to be at a place where he can smile again.

“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. I am grateful that I am here — now,” he shared.

Since his return to social media, Katlego has been posting Bible verses and positive messages for his followers.

READ MORE

Katlego Maboe opens up about his journey back to happiness

“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Katlego Maboe’s friend claims ‘Kat was the victim’ — Monique Muller’s friend hits back

Katlego Maboe's friend took to Twitter to slander Monique Muller, but her friend wouldn't let him have the last word.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

What you said: Fans happy to see Katlego Maboe back in the spotlight

In a lengthy Instagram post, Maboe said he lost "everything" in 2020 after a video of him admitting to cheating on Muller, allegedly with Nikita ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything'

"The past year has taken so much away from all of us and for some of us, it has taken everything," Katlego said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’ TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Hebanna DJ Juju is lit!' — Tweeps react to Julius Malema DJ set at Konka TshisaLIVE
  4. Katlego Maboe opens up about his journey back to happiness TshisaLIVE
  5. Jacob Zuma wishes Babalwa Mneno a happy birthday and she can't deal! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources