WATCH | Katlego Maboe nails this cover of Lauryn Hill's 'Tell Him'
TV presenter and singer Katlego Maboe took to Instagram to serenade his followers with a rendition of Lauryn Hill's Tell Him.
It's been ages since Katlego blessed the TLs with his crisp voice, and in his latest video he flashes that smile that has often melted hearts.
Some of his followers told him he needs to hit the studio asap.
The lyrics to the song start with these words: “Let me be patient. Let me be kind. Make me unselfish without being blind. Though I may suffer, I'll envy it not. And endure what comes because he's all that I got and tell him'.
No wonder Katlego chose the song. He will have to be very patient to bounce back from THAT cheating scandal last year.
In an Instagram post three days ago, Katlego said it has taken some time for him to be at a place where he can smile again.
“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. I am grateful that I am here — now,” he shared.
Since his return to social media, Katlego has been posting Bible verses and positive messages for his followers.
