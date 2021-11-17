WATCH | Somizo Mhlongo warms up to Amapiano and apologises for judging 'yanos artists

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has given Amapiano the nod, after admitting he has been sleeping on the genre.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday he can been seen jamming to Adiwele by Youngstunna in his car, and feeling the song all through his bones.

The cookbook author and choreographed apologised to contributors of the wave.

"Guys, I would like to apologise to all Amapiano producers. Let me apologise to all the lyricists and to everyone involved in Amapiano that I have been out of line telling you this genre would faze out/die."

He was impressed with the style of music and explained it in a way only SomGAGA could.

"Take me to church because, wow, lyrically, beatically, musically, it is artistically intelligent. Like the content, guys ... The originality, the authenticity, the proudly South Africaness in this genre. I apologise. I profusely apologise for thinking you were just a gimmick, you are not a gimmick."