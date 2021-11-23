Thinah Zungu ventured into business during pandemic & employs over 50 people

Gospel star Thinah Zungu has managed to keep his construction company afloat as he eases back into his role as a performing artist.

Thinah ventured into the construction industry, launching TZ Construction when the Covid-19 pandemic started, and says he has been able to feed many families and wants to continue doing so.

“I got the opportunity to help put bread on the table, not only for the back-up singers working for me, but also for the workers in my construction company. About 58 families have been fed through being in this space.

“The pandemic has taught us that we shouldn't rely solely on our daily work. As much as there were a lot of challenges and changes in our lives, we were able to still be alive and we learned a lot of new things that we could do,” he told TshisaLIVE.