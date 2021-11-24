Latest on Cassper vs Slik Talk match — Nota hired then fired as Cassper gains respect for Slik

The much-anticipated boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and controversial YouTuber Slik Talk is nearing, and Mzansi is watching it all unfold.

This comes after the Siyathandana hitmaker offered Slik Talk R100k to engage in the match with him this December, and Cassper said he gained respect for the YouTuber for accepting his deal.

While it might have had a rocky start with issues to reach Slik Talk to get him to sign the contract, it seems things are in the clear and the fight will go on.

Following Slik Talk asking Cassper to communicate through Nota Baloyi saying that the only time he wants to talk to Cassper is when they are in the boxing ring, he has since fired Nota as his mediator to make sure that everything runs smoothly.

“I made a quick decision. Nota is out the f*&ken fight. I decided he's not going to be necessary for this fight. I think he's gonna make things about himself and that's what we don't need. We need the fight to happen. Communications will be done by me directly. Nota, I'm sorry you had to find out like this but you're fired,” Slik Talk announced on his YouTube channel.