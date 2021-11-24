Latest on Cassper vs Slik Talk match — Nota hired then fired as Cassper gains respect for Slik
The much-anticipated boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and controversial YouTuber Slik Talk is nearing, and Mzansi is watching it all unfold.
This comes after the Siyathandana hitmaker offered Slik Talk R100k to engage in the match with him this December, and Cassper said he gained respect for the YouTuber for accepting his deal.
While it might have had a rocky start with issues to reach Slik Talk to get him to sign the contract, it seems things are in the clear and the fight will go on.
Following Slik Talk asking Cassper to communicate through Nota Baloyi saying that the only time he wants to talk to Cassper is when they are in the boxing ring, he has since fired Nota as his mediator to make sure that everything runs smoothly.
“I made a quick decision. Nota is out the f*&ken fight. I decided he's not going to be necessary for this fight. I think he's gonna make things about himself and that's what we don't need. We need the fight to happen. Communications will be done by me directly. Nota, I'm sorry you had to find out like this but you're fired,” Slik Talk announced on his YouTube channel.
Hahaha. Comedy is making itself. I'm starting to love this guy. I can't believe I'm still gonna have to punch him in the face. https://t.co/dGfSUzVpIq— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 23, 2021
While Cassper has long been looking for a worthy opponent to engage in a boxing fight, he has made it clear this is not one he's doing as part of his celebrity boxing matches but that he's doing it for the many artists Slik Talk has disrespected on his platform.
“They can get all the fame. I just wanna see Slik Talk in the ring for a few rounds. This one is for everyone he has disrespected. All the women, all the celebs. I am going to knock his head off. They can get all the clout they want. He is gonna pay a big prize in the ring,” he wrote.
They can get all the fame. I just wanna see Sill Talk in the ring for a few rounds. This one is for everyone he has disrespected. All the women, all the celebs. I am going to knock his head off. They can get all the clout they want. He is gonna pay a big prize in the ring.. https://t.co/dvgtqH3Ydn— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 23, 2021
Sharing more thoughts about how he plans to make waves using the sport of boxing, Cassper shared more tweets, engaging tweeps about his plans.
All we have to worry about it getting the guy in the ring. It's easy to tweet but does he have the guys to take a chance ? I don't think so. If he does though he will have my respect. My respect and a train off big punches. I'm definitely knocking him out... https://t.co/MgJmzcCt9y— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 23, 2021
Haha I love this shit!!! Mahlanya United. I really wanna see what this kid is gonna do once the bell goes off and this joke is over... We can't get the contract drawn without your names doe, apparently you know law. We promise to protect ur identity if that's what you scared of. https://t.co/CMaaKkQN2L— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 23, 2021
The real match is coming. This slik talk thing is a quick thing that should end by Dec. The big celebrity match already been signed. A great opponent. I'm going to turn this boxing thing into an empire but yall never see my vision in the beginning anyway so ill just say watch me. https://t.co/oM0jqEwEdM— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 23, 2021
If I only focused in music I wouldn't survive this game. I'm smart, I use my brain, I diversify my income streams. I am always looking for ways to double my rand. I can't shut up and dribble. Boxing is going to make me millions of rands and I'm also going to grow the sport in SA. https://t.co/vU6O4PMAkl— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 23, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.