TshisaLIVE

Latest on Cassper vs Slik Talk match — Nota hired then fired as Cassper gains respect for Slik

24 November 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
The Slik Talk and Cassper Nyovest boxing match is still on.
The Slik Talk and Cassper Nyovest boxing match is still on.
Image: Twitter

The much-anticipated boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and controversial YouTuber Slik Talk is nearing, and Mzansi is watching it all unfold.

This comes after the Siyathandana hitmaker offered Slik Talk R100k to engage in the match with him this December, and Cassper said he gained respect for the YouTuber for accepting his deal.

While it might have had a rocky start with issues to reach Slik Talk to get him to sign the contract, it seems things are in the clear and the fight will go on.

Following Slik Talk asking Cassper to communicate through Nota Baloyi saying that the  only time he wants to talk to Cassper is when they are in the boxing ring, he has since fired Nota as his mediator to make sure that everything runs smoothly.

“I made a quick decision. Nota is out the f*&ken fight. I decided he's not going to be necessary for this fight. I think he's gonna make things about himself and that's what we don't need. We need the fight to happen. Communications will be done by me directly.  Nota, I'm sorry you had to find out like this but you're fired,” Slik Talk announced on his YouTube channel.

While Cassper has long been looking for a worthy opponent to engage in a boxing fight, he has made it clear this is not one he's doing as part of his celebrity boxing matches but that he's doing it for the many artists Slik Talk has disrespected on his platform.

They can get all the fame. I just wanna see Slik Talk in the ring for a few rounds. This one is for everyone he has disrespected. All the women, all the celebs. I am going to knock his head off. They can get all the clout they want. He is gonna pay a big prize in the ring,” he wrote.

Sharing more thoughts about how he plans to make waves using the sport of boxing, Cassper shared more tweets, engaging tweeps about his plans.

Slik Talk accepts Cassper’s R100k deal to get in the boxing ring with him

"I can box next week, I can box tomorrow, I can box in five minutes, I don't care. I am ready 100%." said the relatively famous YouTuber.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest trains for his upcoming 'celebrity' boxing match

Cassper Nyovest has been hard at work in the gym preparing for his upcoming boxing match
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Cassper Nyovest reveals his father asked him not to his fight ‘rival’ AKA

"It's just not a good look to fight him now," said Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo shares details on the ‘incident’ that got Unathi Nkayi fired TshisaLIVE
  2. Fired again? Unathi Nkayi allegedly dropped as host of GQ awards TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Isencane Lengane': Thando's pregnancy leaves fans shook TshisaLIVE
  4. FULL STORY | Verbal abuse allegations & threats! Why Unathi Nkayi got fired at ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khuli's wife Lamiez talks about motherhood: 'I'm an amazing mother because of ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in