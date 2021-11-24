TshisaLIVE

Rapper Gigi Lamayne is suing Inno Morolong for reputational harm

‘If you don’t have the money, you serve time. Simple’

24 November 2021 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Gigi Lamayne has taken legal steps against Inno Morolong's social media rants.
Image: Instagram/ Gigi Lamayne

What started out as a war of words directed at rapper Gigi Lamayne has ended in tears for Inno Morolong, who has been served a letter of demand by Gigi's legal representatives. 

Gigi has served socialite Inno with legal papers after her social media outburst and claims she made about the rapper on her Instagram yesterday. Inno claimed Gigi was after her beau, and in a series of Instagram stories she bashed the rapper.

In the papers, Gigi's legal team cited phrases she used in her live Instagram as "offensive" and claimed the statements can cause reputational harm. The team also claimed the video has been shared to more than 70,000 social media followers.

“In the said social media post you inter alia state Gigi 'is a b**ch who stole your man, and is dirty and untidy', 'you are a sangoma and  I am not afraid of you', and 'you are a dirty girl and you will remain a dirty girl'," the statement read

The legal documents shared in the rapper's social media accounts give Inno 24 hours to retract her "offensive and defamatory statements, material and videos" concerning Gigi.  She has also been ordered to post the letter and publish a video with an  apology on all her social media platforms .

Inno has kept mum since being served and deactivated her Instagram account. If she fails to issue an apology before the stipulated date, Gigi's legal team will proceed with legal action by heading to the high court.

“Should you fail to act in accordance with the above demands, we will hold instructions to immediately and without any further notice issue legal proceedings in the high court to seek interdictory relief against you for your continuing offensive and defamatory conduct, for which you will be held liable for punitive legal costs incurred by our client.”

The rapper has instructed her legal team to issue summons claiming R1m for  the reputational damage caused by Innos' offensive and defamatory statements.

