Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda celebrate 11 years together

Rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi recently celebrated a milestone in their relationship.

Yolanda took to her Instagram timeline on Thursday, revealing that November 25 marked 11 years of them being together.

Kwesta said though their relationship has been perceived as "couple goals" they were just an ordinary couple going through hardships and triumphs together, and are still able to maintain their love through it all.

"We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those together. There has been joy, pain, love, gratitude, disappointment, love, gains, losses, love. Katlehong, Maldives, love, kisses, voetseks, love, strength, fear, love, good hair days and that thing on my head ... And then love once again ... Then we try grow that, grow us," he wrote.