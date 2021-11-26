TshisaLIVE

Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda celebrate 11 years together

26 November 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Kwesta and Yolanda's love keeps growing strong.
Image: Instagram/ Yolana Vilakazi

Rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi recently celebrated a milestone in their relationship.

Yolanda took to her Instagram timeline on Thursday, revealing that November 25 marked 11 years of them being together.

Kwesta said though their relationship has been perceived as "couple goals" they were just an ordinary couple going through hardships and triumphs together, and are still able to maintain their love through it all.

"We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those  together. There has been joy, pain, love, gratitude, disappointment, love, gains, losses, love. Katlehong, Maldives, love, kisses, voetseks, love, strength, fear, love, good hair days and that thing on my head ... And then love once again ... Then we try grow that, grow us," he wrote.

The couple have been married for two years and have two daughters Khai and Kenya together.

"As we celebrate a decade of love and being together, God chose us and trusted us with another beautiful blessing that is half of me and half of my love. We are so excited and thankful for this miracle," Yolanda wrote when announcing they were expecting their second baby last year.

