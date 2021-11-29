Kaya 959 slams Unathi Nkayi's claims that she was 'silenced'

Kaya 959 has denied claims made by axed radio jock Unathi Nkayi on her Instagram on Friday.

This after Unathi posted a video last week claiming she was not mum on the matter by choice but that she was honouring her contract after her immediate dismissal almost two weeks ago.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the radio station said it would never attempt to restrict freedom of speech.

“Kaya 959 recognises and respects the right to freedom of speech as provisioned for by the South African constitution and for that reason, will not in any way attempt to restrict it for anyone.”

Unathi claimed to have been silenced by the station and said she could not speak about her firing because of contractual obligations freelancers had with the station — but she opened up about the alleged “false GBV claims”.

“I was specifically told that I cannot use my platform to share my version of events. The only matter I will address, because it is very important to me, is the theme of GBV that keeps on coming up.”

She alleged that “GBV had nothing to do with the matter”.

“I never alleged at any time that Sizwe committed any act of gender-based violence against me.”