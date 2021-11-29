TshisaLIVE

Nokwazi Dlamini grateful for success of her featuring on DJ Zinhle’s latest song

29 November 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Songstress Nokwazi Dlamini is grateful for the love 'Siyabonga' is getting.
Image: Twitter/ Nokwazi Dlamini

Songstress Nokwazi Dlamini is grateful for all the love Siyabonga is getting and even though she wrote the song while depressed, she has expressed her gratitude to God.

Nokwazi said she poured her heart on the single with DJ Zinhle, Black Motion and Kabza De Small. 

She took to Instagram to share her joy after the song has been well received. 

"Dear God, it can only be you. I wrote Siyabonga feeling very low and depressed. Look at God."

Veteran musician Oskido commented and said God gifted her with song writing skills. On the Joyride with Oskido, the veteran musician put DJ Zinhle on the spot and asked her how the song came about. 

DJ Zinhle said she initially wanted to work with Nokwazi after hearing the instrumentals but preferred not to because she likes working with non-established artists. 

“Bongani  took the song, just the instrumental, to test drive it at a gig, and then when he played it Nokwazi randomly comes up to say 'What is this thing? You need to put me on the song". Bongani called me and said Nokwazi wants the song.”

Oskido said Nokwazi was right that everybody has been affected by the pandemic and no-one must pretend it has been smooth sailing.

DJ Zinhle took to her Instagram to thank her fans for their support. 

“You guys are amazing. Wow! I am so grateful  Thank you. Please don’t stop jamming to the song.”

Kalawa Jazmee records has also thanked the three artists for their hits.

2 weeks ago

2 weeks ago

1 year ago
