Ferguson Films pens last message to actor SK Khoza after firing him
“We have no doubt that you will carry on winning and working harder!”
Ferguson Films has sent well wishes to actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza after his exit from The Queen.
This comes after he was axed from the show in early November.
“Mzansi Magic confirms that we have been informed by Ferguson Films that SK Khoza will no longer form part of the cast of The Queen,” M-Net channel director of local entertainment channels Nomsa Philiso confirmed to TshisaLIVE in a statement.
In a post shared on the Ferguson Films Facebook page recently, the production company praised SK for his hard work and wished him the best in his future endeavours.
“We would like to wish Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza all the best for the future as he exits #TheQueenMzansi. You have been a hardworking individual from the day you walked onto our set. We have no doubt that you will carry on winning and working harder! Until next time!” read the post.
While Ferguson Films have not revealed the reason behind his dismissal, City Press reported that it was due to him allegedly assaulting his ex-fiancée Ayanda “Mandy” Hlongwane who, according to the paper, allegedly opened a case of assault at the Fourways police station for his intent to cause grievous bodily harm which led to his arrest and him later being released on R1,000 bail.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjondwane confirmed that the he was released on bail.
While SK Khoza remains mum on the matter, this is not the first time he has been dismissed by Ferguson Films.
In 2019, a petition that garnered more than 5,000 signatures went viral on social media with fans rallying behind his return to the show after his contract was terminated and again the production company shared a statement appreciating him for his contribution to the show.
“SK has been a great contributor to the show, and remains on Ferguson Films' top list of actors. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours, and have no doubt that he will continue to inspire as one of the most talented young actors in the country,” the statement read.
