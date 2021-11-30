Lerato Kganyago says DJ Zinhle told 'half-truth' on why she didn’t get an invite to her 'wedding'

Media personality Lerato Kganyago and DJ Zinhle were once close friends and their fans have often wondered what happened to their relationship.

Lerato has cleared the air about whether DJ Zinhle was invited to what people thought was her wedding but was just “a celebration” last year.

On Monday the Metro FM DJ appeared as a guest on controversial radio host MacG’s Podcast and Chill.

She said DJ Zinhle's utterances in the interview she had with Nigerian star Toke Makinwa on her show left a bad taste in her mouth because DJ Zinhle was like a sister to her and she was disappointed in Zinhle for answering the question.

In the interview on Toke's Honey Africa TV channel, Zinhle said Lerato forgot to invite her to her “wedding”.

