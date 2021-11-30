TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago says DJ Zinhle told 'half-truth' on why she didn’t get an invite to her 'wedding'

30 November 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lerato Kganyago said DJ Zinhle was opening a can of worms because she was not being truthful
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Media personality Lerato Kganyago and DJ Zinhle were once close friends and their fans have often wondered what happened to their relationship.

Lerato has cleared the air about whether DJ Zinhle was invited to what people thought was her wedding but was just “a celebration” last year.

On Monday the Metro FM DJ  appeared as a guest on controversial radio host MacG’s Podcast and Chill.

She said DJ Zinhle's utterances in the interview she had with Nigerian star Toke Makinwa on her show left a bad taste in her mouth because DJ Zinhle was like a sister to her and she was disappointed in Zinhle for answering the question.

In the interview on Toke's Honey Africa TV channel, Zinhle said Lerato forgot to invite her to her “wedding”.

Watch the video below:

Lerato said her manager sent her the clip of DJ Zinhle's interviews and she felt what the DJ said was a “half truth”. She explained that she only invited Zinhle from the usual squad of girlfriends.

“She does say she was invited, but what happened after that or before that is the question ... At that time because my friendship with all the other girls was like just a bit offish, she was the only one I invited, because she is my girl and I've always been loyal to her and I'll always be loyal to her.”

Lerato said like any other relationships, their friendship as a group of friends, was going through the most, and she felt at the time she should've spoken up about it.

'I distanced myself from everything else. It wasn't even a wedding it was just a celebration, I still didn't have my traditional wedding or a white wedding it was just a celebration .”

Talking about how things transpired, Lerato said she sent DJ Zinhle a DM with the invite to her celebration and Zinhle didn't reply. The Metro FM said she took the silence to mean Zinhle was not coming.

“What I wanna say is her and I have gone through so much,  and as a friend I've been so loyal to her, and she respects friendships and ex friendships that much that when she answered the question, I was like now you are opening up a can of worms, and you are telling your side of the story, and its like half truth, and now people are gonna start speculating, and we are trying to be in a good space as friends because nobody is perfect.”

Watch the snippet from the full interview below:

