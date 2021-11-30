Unathi Nkayi shares proof of ‘silencing’ by Kaya 959 after the station denies it

Media personality Unathi Nkayi has shared a screenshot of an email to corroborate her claims that she was silenced by Kaya 959 not to share her version of events after her dismissal from the radio station.

This comes after Unathi claimed in an official statement shared on her Instagram on November 26 that due to “contractual obligations freelancers had with the station” she could not speak on what had transpired between her and the station.

“I was specifically told that I cannot use my platform to share my version of events,” she said.

The station then denied silencing her in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.