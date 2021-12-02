Prince Kaybee says 'The 4th Republic' album 'fumbled' because of amapiano
Prince Kaybee has equated the lack of 'hype' behind his recent 22-track album The 4th Republic to the high demands of the amapiano genre.
After a fan expressed that Prince Kaybee's album was not “pushed enough” after it's release in March this year, the DJ and producer conquered saying that it was “fumbled”.
“Yeah it was fumbled, but part of it is the dominance of amapiano, majority people want amapiano. I was playing at a club two weeks ago and a girl approached me asking when am I playing it and also why am I not dancing like Waffles,” he wrote.
Prince Kaybee went on to say that he had no interest in catering to the demands of amapiano music because he no longer was financially dependent on the music industry.
“In SA maybe, but I no longer do music to survive so it doesn’t really affect me. Its just the love that's keeping me in studio.”
With his passion for music, Prince Kaybee said he liked the competition and took it up as a challenge and would not be phased by the lack of reciprocation.
“I love being challenged, its beautiful, there’s something about being under pressure that turns me on (not sexually) but competitively. So its game on for me, if you guys don’t like a song we just go to the next and continue like that.”
