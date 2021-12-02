TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee says 'The 4th Republic' album 'fumbled' because of amapiano

02 December 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Prince Kaybee blames the amapiano wave for the lack of demand in for house music.
Prince Kaybee blames the amapiano wave for the lack of demand in for house music.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee has equated the lack of 'hype' behind his recent  22-track album The 4th Republic to the high demands of the amapiano genre.

After a fan expressed that Prince Kaybee's album was not “pushed enough” after it's release in March this year, the DJ and producer conquered saying that it was “fumbled”.

“Yeah it was fumbled, but part of it is the dominance of amapiano, majority people want amapiano. I was playing at a club two weeks ago and a girl approached me asking when am I playing it and also why am I not dancing like Waffles,” he wrote.

Prince Kaybee went on to say that he had no interest in catering to the demands of amapiano music because he no longer was financially dependent on the music industry.

“In SA maybe, but I no longer do music to survive so it doesn’t really affect me. Its just the love that's keeping me in studio.”

With his passion for music, Prince Kaybee said he liked the competition and took it up as a challenge and would not be phased by the lack of reciprocation.

“I love being challenged, its beautiful, there’s something about being under pressure that turns me on (not sexually) but competitively. So its game on for me, if you guys don’t like a song we just go to the next and continue like that.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Prince Kaybee reacts to DJ Uncle Waffles being verified on Twitter before him

"They don’t verify upcoming artists," Prince Kaybee said with laughing emojis.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee says he is actively trying to mend things with Universal Music SA

“I'm not really into the bad boy image."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Prince Kaybee throws shade at major record labels — saying they have no real ‘influence’ on street culture

Prince Kaybee says major SA record labels struggle with 'street culture'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Prince Kaybee says people ‘cancelled’ him after his nude snap was leaked

"I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection. No matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferguson Films pens last message to actor SK Khoza after firing him TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Nkayi shares proof of ‘silencing’ by Kaya 959 after the station denies it TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago says DJ Zinhle told 'half-truth' on why she didn’t get an ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Natasha Thahane U-turns on government study aid, 'absolves' Baleka Mbete TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Shauwn Mkhize gets conferred with doctoral degree TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...