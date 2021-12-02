Prince Kaybee says 'The 4th Republic' album 'fumbled' because of amapiano

Prince Kaybee has equated the lack of 'hype' behind his recent 22-track album The 4th Republic to the high demands of the amapiano genre.

After a fan expressed that Prince Kaybee's album was not “pushed enough” after it's release in March this year, the DJ and producer conquered saying that it was “fumbled”.

“Yeah it was fumbled, but part of it is the dominance of amapiano, majority people want amapiano. I was playing at a club two weeks ago and a girl approached me asking when am I playing it and also why am I not dancing like Waffles,” he wrote.