TshisaLIVE

'What the hell?' — Fans react to Hlomu ‘putting indoda first’ on ‘The Wife’

02 December 2021 - 12:00 By constance gaanakgomo
Mqhele broke the hearts of tweeps.
Mqhele broke the hearts of tweeps.
Image: Supplied

Tweeps are scrambling to make sense of Hlomu going back to Mqhele after he beat her.

As the plot thickens on The Wife series that airs on Showmax, fans were taken on a ride in this week's episodes.

Naturally fans who did not read the books thought Hlomu would leave Mqhele for good.  Or at least stay home with her family at KwaZulu-Natal for a while especially after her father defended her honour when he beat Mqhele after he found out that she beat his child.

Hlomu got tweeps in a frenzy when she packed her bags and headed to Joburg with Mqhele after everything. 

Tweeps know the dark side to Mqhele, and know it's only going to go downhill from here, and they are wondering why baby girl is going back. 

Last week the “national husband” was unseated and viewers were cross with him, this week the viewers are just baffled with how quickly Hlomu forgave her bae. Even after the whole showdown there are some who are still swooning over Mqhele, saying they just can't help it. 

One viewer tweeted that the decision Hlomu took, began a chapter that would change the rest of her life.  

“Here starts the evolution of Mahlomu Dladla into Hlomu Zulu. She has been defined and changed by this choice she just made. Gave us all middle fingers and told us and her family to mind our business.”

Here are some of the reactions: 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shook! Tweeps react to national husband Mqhele beating up Hlomu on ‘The Wife’

"RIP Mqhele. We as women hate you, bro."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

From TikTok to TV: Linda Majola talks about his acting debut on ‘The Wife’

Linda Majola plays the role of Langa, Hlomu's twin, on 'The Wife'.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'The Wife' actor Bonko 'Mqhele' Khoza says he's grateful for great reviews

"The day I got this brief in my email I promised myself I would give myself completely to this character."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'The Wife' outperforms every Showmax show to break all-time records

'The Wife' broke 'Uthando Lodumo’s' record for the most first-day views of all time on Showmax, and then some!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferguson Films pens last message to actor SK Khoza after firing him TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Nkayi shares proof of ‘silencing’ by Kaya 959 after the station denies it TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago says DJ Zinhle told 'half-truth' on why she didn’t get an ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Natasha Thahane U-turns on government study aid, 'absolves' Baleka Mbete TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Shauwn Mkhize gets conferred with doctoral degree TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...