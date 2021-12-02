'What the hell?' — Fans react to Hlomu ‘putting indoda first’ on ‘The Wife’

Tweeps are scrambling to make sense of Hlomu going back to Mqhele after he beat her.

As the plot thickens on The Wife series that airs on Showmax, fans were taken on a ride in this week's episodes.

Naturally fans who did not read the books thought Hlomu would leave Mqhele for good. Or at least stay home with her family at KwaZulu-Natal for a while especially after her father defended her honour when he beat Mqhele after he found out that she beat his child.

Hlomu got tweeps in a frenzy when she packed her bags and headed to Joburg with Mqhele after everything.

Tweeps know the dark side to Mqhele, and know it's only going to go downhill from here, and they are wondering why baby girl is going back.

Last week the “national husband” was unseated and viewers were cross with him, this week the viewers are just baffled with how quickly Hlomu forgave her bae. Even after the whole showdown there are some who are still swooning over Mqhele, saying they just can't help it.

One viewer tweeted that the decision Hlomu took, began a chapter that would change the rest of her life.

“Here starts the evolution of Mahlomu Dladla into Hlomu Zulu. She has been defined and changed by this choice she just made. Gave us all middle fingers and told us and her family to mind our business.”

Here are some of the reactions: