TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba’s extravagant 30th birthday celebrations

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 December 2021 - 14:00
Linda Mtoba, seen here on the red carpet at the 13th annual SA Film and Television Awards at the Sun City Superbowl, recently turned 30.
Linda Mtoba, seen here on the red carpet at the 13th annual SA Film and Television Awards at the Sun City Superbowl, recently turned 30.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Actress Linda Mtoba recently celebrated turning 30 and the actress has made an occasion of the whole thing with multiple photoshoots and parties.

Since her actual birthday, when she shared simple but beautiful photos rocking a fresh face, Linda has gone on to share several pictures from her 30th birthday celebrations.

The many parties included a dinner party themed ‘The Last Supper’, a weekend club hopping and another 90s baby-themed party and photoshoots.

The former Isibaya actress held an intimate event for some of her close friends at The Houghton Hotel first.

Some of the guests included actress Sindi Dlathu and well-known choreographer Courtnaé Paul. 

Mama ka Bean looked gorgeous in a white McCarthy Wolff evening dress.

The proud 90s kid then hosted another party to pay homage to the era that birthed her.

She also lived her best life with her besties at the club as she ushered in the “dirty thirties”.

Here is the footage and snaps captured as part of #Lindaturns30 celebrations:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Linda Mtoba opens up about learning to ask for and receive help

"I’m slowly working on myself and allowing people to be strong for me too."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | SA Celebrities who totally rocked the ‘Nkao Tempela’ challenge

The song is major banger and the challenge has made it into an even bigger deal on social media!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba’s tutu-inspired birthday celebration for Bean

Tow-year-old Bean looked super cute in her ballerina tutu.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah’s clapback at Omicron travel bans is pure class TshisaLIVE
  2. SA shares heartfelt tributes to nightclub owner Chris Coutroulis TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Muti' claims, files & famous ex lovers: SA reacts to Jub Jub's interview on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘The maths is not adding up’ — Maimane questions Natasha Thahane over R350k ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films pens last message to actor SK Khoza after firing him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell