SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba’s extravagant 30th birthday celebrations

Actress Linda Mtoba recently celebrated turning 30 and the actress has made an occasion of the whole thing with multiple photoshoots and parties.

Since her actual birthday, when she shared simple but beautiful photos rocking a fresh face, Linda has gone on to share several pictures from her 30th birthday celebrations.

The many parties included a dinner party themed ‘The Last Supper’, a weekend club hopping and another 90s baby-themed party and photoshoots.