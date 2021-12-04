SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba’s extravagant 30th birthday celebrations
Actress Linda Mtoba recently celebrated turning 30 and the actress has made an occasion of the whole thing with multiple photoshoots and parties.
Since her actual birthday, when she shared simple but beautiful photos rocking a fresh face, Linda has gone on to share several pictures from her 30th birthday celebrations.
The many parties included a dinner party themed ‘The Last Supper’, a weekend club hopping and another 90s baby-themed party and photoshoots.
The former Isibaya actress held an intimate event for some of her close friends at The Houghton Hotel first.
Some of the guests included actress Sindi Dlathu and well-known choreographer Courtnaé Paul.
Mama ka Bean looked gorgeous in a white McCarthy Wolff evening dress.
The proud 90s kid then hosted another party to pay homage to the era that birthed her.
She also lived her best life with her besties at the club as she ushered in the “dirty thirties”.
Here is the footage and snaps captured as part of #Lindaturns30 celebrations:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.