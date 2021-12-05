Kgomotso Christopher and husband Calvin celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

Kgomotso and her hubby have loved each other since they were young and have survived being in a long distance marriage since Calvin got a job opportunity in Dubai.

Calvin has kept the love burning with his small and big romantic gestures.

In 2018, Calvin made Kgomotso's childhood dream of having a piano a reality when he surprised her with one.

Taking to Instagram Kgomotso was blown away by the gesture.

“He told me to rush home because there's a guy who needs to fix his sound system. This is what I found, a whole Baby Grand. It's not my birthday, it's not even my birthday month .but this is a present I've hoped for since I was a child and he knew.”

The actress said she fell in love with the piano as a child and begged her parents, who weren't wealthy, to send her for piano lessons.

“It was only for one year. In that year my piano teacher told me not to give up on playing, even if we didn't have a piano at home. She told me to practice at home on the kitchen table and spend all my days in the school music room. I did, .and in one year I took the Royal Academy of Music Board exams and fell a few points short of a distinction.”