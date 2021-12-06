Halala! Mohale Motaung celebrates bagging international award

Media personality Mohale Motaung is in a celebratory mood after receiving an international award at the Africa Choice Awards for Male Personality of The Year in Nigeria on Sunday.

Mohale was nominated alongside Mzansi's own actor Oros Mampofu and personalities from Nigeria and Ghana, and he came out on top.

A couple of months ago, he took to Twitter and shared exciting news with his followers. Fast forward to now, Mohale can tick something else of his list of achievements he has bagged this year.

It's not everyday that the TL's get blessed with heart-warming content we can all relate to, when he took to Twitter to share his father's excitement for his big win.

Tweeps were more than happy for him.

“My dad called me at 04:00 this morning. Naturally, I panicked because it’s 04:00 and I’m saying it can only be an emergency or bad news. Only for him to say he couldn’t wait till later in the morning to congratulate me for my award. I was mad at him, but not any more.”