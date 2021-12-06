Halala! Mohale Motaung celebrates bagging international award
A special thank you to everyone that voted
Media personality Mohale Motaung is in a celebratory mood after receiving an international award at the Africa Choice Awards for Male Personality of The Year in Nigeria on Sunday.
Mohale was nominated alongside Mzansi's own actor Oros Mampofu and personalities from Nigeria and Ghana, and he came out on top.
A couple of months ago, he took to Twitter and shared exciting news with his followers. Fast forward to now, Mohale can tick something else of his list of achievements he has bagged this year.
It's not everyday that the TL's get blessed with heart-warming content we can all relate to, when he took to Twitter to share his father's excitement for his big win.
Tweeps were more than happy for him.
“My dad called me at 04:00 this morning. Naturally, I panicked because it’s 04:00 and I’m saying it can only be an emergency or bad news. Only for him to say he couldn’t wait till later in the morning to congratulate me for my award. I was mad at him, but not any more.”
Only for him to say he couldn’t wait till later in the morning to congratulate me for my award. 😂🥺❤️ I was mad at him, but not anymore.🤣
To celebrate Mohale shared an Instagram were he was dancing the night away, with the sounds of singer and song writer Msaki performing on stage.
The Africa Choice Awards celebrates the brightest talent across the continent. Some of SA’s top media personalities, fashion designers, musicians and actors have all received nods in respective categories, including actor Mohale Motaung.
“Y’all need to wake up because I was awarded with a male personality of the year INTERNATIONAL award in Nigeria last night.”