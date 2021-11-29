TshisaLIVE

Mohale Motaung shook after someone tried to spike his drink twice

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
29 November 2021 - 13:00
Mohale Motaung was shocked by two attempts to spike his drink.
Mohale Motaung was shocked by two attempts to spike his drink.
Image: Instagram/ Mohale Motaung

Actor Mohale Motaung landed on the Twitter trends list on Monday after he expressed how shocked he was at attempts a stranger made to spike his drinks at a groove over the weekend.

While the spiking of drinks is a known practice that happens at clubs and other places of leisure, having someone try to spike his drink not once but twice left Mohale concerned.

He said he was saved by his friend Peace, who was with him and saw the attempt. The Opulence radio host said they caught the guy but didn't know what to do because they couldn't believe what happened.

Mohale said he was grateful his friend saw what happened while  his followers tried to figure out what the “spiker's” intentions were.

While he has been out and about almost every weekend, Mohale has also been hard at work securing the bag.

His recent big thing is the launch of his own skin care range called Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale.

His short stint as media personality Somizi's husband and being a co-star in his reality show may have got Mohale to the door, but the actor and budding entrepreneur is making boss moves all by himself.

Excited to share the news, Mohale took to Instagram to show off the products he dubbed his “love letter to Africa”.

“I'm honoured and humbled to announce what my love letter to my people in Africa is, my skin brand Elahom Cosmetics which will be launching soon. For now we are ensuring we get the best eco-sustainable packaging for Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale,” he announced.

Talking about the products, Mohale said the reason he decided to produce his own range was because he faced a challenge finding a brand to cater for his skin.

SNAPS | Mohale Motaung shares his definition of 'Na enjoyment' on vacay

Mohale said, "Any little money, any little change ... Na Enjoyment!"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mohale Motaung secures another HUGE bag — with a new skin care range

"I'm honoured and humbled to announce what my love letter to my people in Africa is, my skin brand Elahom Cosmetics which will be launching soon ..."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Tweeps react to Somizi’s answer to ‘where’s Mohale?’ on Cassper Nyovest’s show

Somizi Mhlongo set tongues wagging with his spicy reply.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | A dream come true! Mohale Motaung finally meets Makhadzi

Mohale was beside himself with happiness when he finally met superstar Makhadzi
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Natasha Thahane reveals she got over R1m from government thanks to Baleka Mbete TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Sizwe Dhlomo drops files from 'fight' that got Unathi Nkayi fired TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I love you forever mate’ — Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya and Amirah celebrate wedding ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Unathi Nkayi breaks her silence on Kaya 959 firing and GBV allegations TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | ‘New York City, I’m here’ — Inside Somizi’s luxurious vacation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...
Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society