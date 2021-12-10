Confirmed! Babes Wodumo’s viral ‘mom-in-law insults’ video was a PR stunt

West Ink Records manager Sbu Ncube confirmed to TshisaLIVE the video was a publicity stunt to bring attention to her EP.

“We wanted to do something that will trend, bring the eyes to us, and it worked. I asked Babes to do it at a time when children's would be sleeping and won't witness the strong language,” he said

Responding to fans' concern about her tarnishing her brand, Sbu compared Babes to legendary artists Brenda Fassie and Mshoza who owned their truth.

“You need to understand Babes' brand. It's different. It's almost similar to the late legendary Brenda Fassie. She was herself. Mshoza was herself too. Everyone has their own lane. That's what sells Babes. Every character has their own selling line. They know Babes as a bad babe. So who knows, another stunt like that could come out soon.”

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Babes apologised for the strong language she used in her live video and explained it was part of the Sponge Wodumo story “they saw before Uthando Lodumo was shown on Showmax”.

“Due to the delay in the release of the Crown EP, I had to draw your attention to the point where I give you a taste of part 2 of Sponge Wodumo's story. I'm sorry to those who I might have offended. Due to the strong language I had no choice but to do it around that time to protect my younger fans,” read the statement.