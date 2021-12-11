TshisaLIVE

Singer Mmatema and hubby Tshepo welcome their second child

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 December 2021 - 14:00
Mmatema Gavu gave birth to her baby girl.
Image: Mmatema Moremi Instagram

Congratulations are in order for singer Mmatema Gavu and her husband Tshepo after they welcomed their baby girl into the world, and turned a family of three into a family of four.

The Idols SA runner-up took to her Instagram to share the happy news with her followers.

Accompanying a picture of her heavily pregnant self, the singer said she asked her hubby to take the snap not knowing it would be her last baby bump picture as her daughter arrived a few hours after the snap was taken.

"So this was me the day before I gave birth. I thought I was in labour so I asked Mr G to snap my very last baby bump photo (the way I’ve been ready). Kanti false alarm, but thank God the next morning my gorgeous baby girl was in our arms. She’s here, she’s here you guys and I can’t wait for y’all to meet her," she said.

Mmatema let her people know she would be off the socials for some time while she settles in as mother of two, but told them not despair because she left a vlog to keep them busy until she returns.

"In the mean time, please check out my last and final vlog as a preggies mommy. It spent an entire month with me on the road (boy was I busy). It’s up on my YouTube channel."

