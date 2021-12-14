TshisaLIVE

SA trio top best female DJs in Africa list

14 December 2021 - 09:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Zinhle speaks on her first-time reality TV experience.
DJ Zinhle speaks on her first-time reality TV experience.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo and Lerato Kganyago are the top female DJs in Africa, according to the 2021 DJane list.

DJane Mag compiled an annual list of the hottest 100 female DJs on the planet.

They opened up the voting to their audiences to vote for their fave and Mzansi's leading ladies took the top three spots on the Africa list.

Zinhle remained number one on the list, with DBN Gogo rated number two and Lerato in third position.

Taking to their socials the female DJs thanked their followers for their unwavering support.

Zinhle thanked the #ZeeNation for making this happen for her every year. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE two months ago, DBN Gogo said she was proud of the space women have been occupying.

“There is an influx [of amapiano DJs] and that's the beauty of amapiano, it's so inclusive, anyone can do it, there's no gatekeepers in Amapiano. I really feel like it's such a blanket statement to say that people are just pretty and don't have the talent.”

“People like to judge before they give you the platform and that's not fair. At the end of the day, the talent will speak for itself and the consumers will always know ... the more women we have the better ... let's take up space.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DBN Gogo says she's needed to adjust to fame: 'I'm actually a very shy person'

"At the end of the day, the talent will speak for itself and the consumers will always know ... the more women we have the better ... let's take up ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

#BusinessGrowth! Lerato Kganyago celebrates Flutter by LKG’s first billboard

"This is an emotional moment for me."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Zinhle reflects on fave (& not fave) moments from 'Unexpected'

"The more serious scenes were quite cringe to watch."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

DJ Zinhle and others rally behind Uncle Waffles after trending thong video

“It’s on her body, so it’s okay. She hasn’t asked anyone else to wear it. If you don’t like it that’s also okay but let’s learn to let people be.”
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Linda Mtoba shares why she believes she has the best in-laws ever! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge TshisaLIVE
  3. Vusi Thembekwayo addresses 'assault' charges levelled against him TshisaLIVE
  4. Singer Mmatema and hubby Tshepo welcome their second child TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...