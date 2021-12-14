The BForce reacts to Bonang feature on A-Reece and Jay Jody's latest album
14 December 2021 - 11:00
A-Reece and Jay Jody have finally released their long-awaited album heaveN caN waiT : thE narroW dooR voL.1, with Bonang Matheba featured on the project.
Fans were shocked to hear B's voice on the ninth track, ridiculouS. In the song, Bonang's response during an old interview was turned into a sample.
After a fan recognised her voice on the track, they hit up Bonang for answers.
In 2014, Bonang was featured on the track The Mind: Please Don’t You Confuse Me from Reason's Audio High Definition album.
Ginger Trill also featured Bonang on his single House of BNG from his album From Potch With Love in 2020.
Lol I immediately knew it was her because I had seen this video 🤣🤣— SG🏳️🌈🇿🇦 (@Seago_SG) December 11, 2021
Reason – The Mind: Please Don’t You Confuse Me (feat. Bonang)— AFRICA IS NOT A JUNGLE. (@ChagiNondoda) December 12, 2021
