The BForce reacts to Bonang feature on A-Reece and Jay Jody's latest album

A-Reece and Jay Jody have finally released their long-awaited album heaveN caN waiT : thE narroW dooR voL.1, with Bonang Matheba featured on the project.

Fans were shocked to hear B's voice on the ninth track, ridiculouS. In the song, Bonang's response during an old interview was turned into a sample.

After a fan recognised her voice on the track, they hit up Bonang for answers.