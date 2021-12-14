TshisaLIVE

The BForce reacts to Bonang feature on A-Reece and Jay Jody's latest album

14 December 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Bonang Matheba stuns fans with a feature on A-Reece and Jay Jody's body of work.
Image: Instagram/ The BForce

A-Reece and Jay Jody have finally released their long-awaited album heaveN caN waiT : thE narroW dooR voL.1, with Bonang Matheba featured on the project.

Fans were shocked to hear B's voice on the ninth track, ridiculouS. In the song, Bonang's response during an old interview was turned into a sample.

After a fan recognised her voice on the track, they hit up Bonang for answers.

In 2014, Bonang was featured on the track The Mind: Please Don’t You Confuse Me from Reason's Audio High Definition album.

Ginger Trill also featured Bonang on his single House of BNG from his album From Potch With Love in 2020.

