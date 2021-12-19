'It's a beautiful day to be a black woman' — Mihlali Ndamase gets emo over her pressies

YouTuber and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase is used to the glitz and glam and everything she does is in the detail.

She took to her YouTube channel to open her glitzy prezzies and, boy, were they luxury designer items. Here are a few: Louis Vuitton, Versace, Gucci and Skin Republic.

Her gifts included champers, handbags, fragrances and shoes.

The people that gifted her must've got the memo, because the girl is all about the #softlife. The social media influencer received quite a few gifts and broke down in tears for all the love people showered her with.

In the video she said though she usually wears designer clothes this still meant a lot to her and she was grateful.

She was particularly gushing over a cute little Louis Vuitton bag she received.

“I'm so obsessed, I love this so much, and I also love the strap. It comes with the strap as well, very minimalist, so stunning. I'm so happy, thank you so much.”

She recently turned 25 and celebrated her birthday with a photo shoot and a soirée at Soweto's popular nightclub Konka, were she was joined by another influencer, Tebogo “Tebby” Leburu.

Watch Milhali's full gift unboxing episode below