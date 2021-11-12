Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase hosted rapper Boity Thulo on her YouTube channel, and after the pair had cocktails and shots, they started spilling tea that saw Mihlali reveal she received R50k a month as a girlfriend allowance.

The fun conversation between the two happened over drinks and Mihlali had questions ready for her and Boity to answer for the sake of entertainment.

A few minutes into their convo, Boity asked Mihlali what is the highest amount of money she's received from a man she was dating.

“Many moons ago, I once had a girlfriend allowance and shame it was cute. He used to give me R50k a month. I was so happy,” Mihlali said.

Boity said she's never had a girlfriend allowance. Instead, she said she always got what she wanted from the guys she was dating.

The rapper said her ideal girlfriend allowance was almost half a million.

“I work so hard already and I have things so if you gonna give something, it can't be like piggy bank vibes. I honestly in my true hearts of hearts believe that if you are giving me R450k a month, I wouldn't bother you,” she said.

Watch the full video below: