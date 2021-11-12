TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 November 2021 - 11:00
Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase's man used to give her an allowance for dating him.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase hosted rapper Boity Thulo on her YouTube channel, and after the pair had cocktails and shots, they started spilling tea that saw Mihlali reveal she received R50k a month as a girlfriend allowance.

The fun conversation between the two happened over drinks and Mihlali had questions ready for her and Boity to answer for the sake of entertainment.

A few minutes into their convo, Boity asked Mihlali what is the highest amount of money she's received from a man she was dating.

“Many moons ago, I once had a girlfriend allowance and shame it was cute. He used to give me R50k a month. I was so happy,” Mihlali said.

Boity said she's never had a girlfriend allowance. Instead, she said she always got what she wanted from the guys she was dating.

The rapper said her ideal girlfriend allowance was almost half a million.

“I work so hard already and I have things so if you gonna give something, it can't be like piggy bank vibes. I honestly in my true hearts of hearts believe that if you are giving me R450k a month, I wouldn't bother you,” she said.

Watch the full video below:

Tweeps were beside themselves at how Mihlali and Boity “downplayed R50k” like it was small change.

See the reactions below:

This is not the first time Mihlali's comments and have left the TL shook.

The influencer, who is never shy to share her truth, often trends for her opinion on things. She recently opened up about her botched lip filler debacle. After rife speculation o line that she might have had a lip job, Mihlali took to her YouTube account and opened up about having lip fillers.

She paid more than R5,000 for the lip filler but the results were not what she had hoped for. 

“I basically felt like my lips were botched and obviously quite a few people noticed. I mean, you guys know how my face looks,” she said on the clip, which saw her trend on Twitter.

