Fans unimpressed with Sir Trill for cancelling shows to rest

The festive season is a busy time` for artists as they get booked all over the country to bring cheer.

There is barely enough time to sleep between performances, especially if you are an amapiano musician.

Sir Trill announced on Twitter that he is taking a break because of fatigue and some of his fans are not thrilled about it.

"I would like to apologise to the upcoming events and shows. I have been suffering from fatigue and it has gotten worse. We have been working all year non-stop. We forgot I need at least a little bit of rest. I love you all see you soon."

His fans did not take the news well, especially one from Botswana.

"Born and raised is the biggest event in Botswana. You should note that it should be possible to not miss the opportunity or else you will never be able to be booked international."

Others applauded him for the decision.

"Have your rest, bro. You remained humbled in a very challenging industry where people get depressed, criticised, hated, cancelled, accused, overworked, abused etc. You deserve to recharge and serve us the best."