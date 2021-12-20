TshisaLIVE

#MCM! New faces in SA entertainment that have the ladies weak

20 December 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
These amapinao stars will put a spell on you.
These amapinao stars will put a spell on you.
Image: Instagram/ Sir Trill

The amapiano wave has come with more than just hot tracks. It's come with  sizzling hot artists too and fans can't help but be captivated by the artists' undeniable charm.

Here are some of the most discussed “cuties” on the TL:

Sir Trill

Yini Sdakwa hitmaker Sir Trill is constantly topping music charts with his mellifluous vocals, and he had fans swooning over him when he revealed that he was once a rapper too.

“Yes, surprise I used to rap. Kdala sizama (We've been trying for a long time)” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Musa Keys

Musa keys, real name Musa Makamu is at the top of his game and told TshisaLIVE that he chose to have an alter ego to differentiate between his life as a star and his private reality.

“Musa Keys is a character I have that's always ready to take over the world, so I know when to be that person. Also, at the end of the day, I feel like that person has too much pressure on himself.” he said.

Musa Keys is one of the amapiano stars that have fans constantly gushing over his looks and he even made it onto Lerato Kganyago's list of top five sexiest men in SA.

“He's a good looking kid and I feel like he's overlooked,” Lerato commented during her interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

De Mthuda

While De Mthuda has not spoken much about his private life with his fans, baby pictures posted on his Instagram page have fans convinced that he's a taken man, and though he has confirmed the rumours it has left some fans disappointed that they have already lost their chance with him.

Young Stunna 

Adiwele hitmaker Young Stunna got the girls dancing and screaming his name, not just for his music but his cute looks too. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his success, the amapiano star said he did not expect people to gravitate towards his brand so soon.

“I still need to get used to it. Apparently, it's going to get worse. But it feels good. I said it was going to take some time for me to get noticed, maybe in my late twenties.” he said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

‘Muvhango’ actor Dingaan Khumalo launches music career with amapiano song

"South Africa never expected me do something like this. That's the fun part of it."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Adiwele' hitmaker Young Stunna chats about how his 'viral' success surprised him

"I thought it was going to take some time for me to get noticed," said amapiano star Young Stunna.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'Akho need sana!' — SA reacts to Vusi Nova's name change to S’Nova

Not only has Vusi changed his name but he's changed is look too and has an amapiano song coming out soon. Are you feeling it?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Black Coffee and R3m+ ride: Inside Cassper’s house party TshisaLIVE
  2. Thokozani! 5 celebs who proudly accepted their ancestral calling in 2021 TshisaLIVE
  3. Tears and 'Gwede's suit'- Mzansi shocked by Andile Mpisane's 'engagement' TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Sneziey Msomi’s traditional wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I've never sought an opportunity to try take somebody else's money' — DJ Sbu ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating