From virtual movie dates to cuddles — Hulisani Ravele shares some of her best dates in 2021

2021 has been a year of love for media personality Hulisani Ravele.
The 94.7 presenter's last public relationship was with her long-time partner Sipho Ngwenya. The pair split in 2017.
On Wednesday, she had the TL in a frenzy when she shared that she dated multiple guys and opened up about some of her best dates this year.
Though the dating stories had her fans in their feels, Hulisani said she was still single and that she was happy to have experienced the dating scene this year.
“Needless to say I am not with any of the above-mentioned brothers at this juncture, mara like I said, umuntu ujolile [I dated] and ujole kamnandi kanjani [I dated and it was good], I love it for me! I wonder what 2022 has in store for me on this front!” she tweeted.
She also encouraged women to date, not only to find a life partner but to discover what they like and dislike.
“Ladies, jolani, explore. In an open and honest manner. Our counterparts do it so well, not the open and honest part so much, but the rest.
“Have options, learn what you like from this one, walk away from what you don’t, find you. Personally, this time in my life has grown me a lot,” she tweeted.
From virtual movie dates to cuddles — here's a glimpse into some of Hulisani's best dates from this year:
Despite Dribblement, umuntu ujolile this year yaz’! 🤗 What was your Best Date of the Year? I’ll start:— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 22, 2021
Weekday, we ordered in, loadshedding yathi hello, sathi candles, drinks, hubbly, a delicious playlist, beautiful chats and cuddles. Arrrgh! 😍😍😍
Your best date for 2021?
Another one, with another guy:— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 22, 2021
We weren’t in the same city & we wanted to watch a particular movie together. We set a date & time, pressed play at the same time on the movie & were on a video call at the same time. 😅 We’d press pause & unmute call to laugh together. Arrrrgh! 😍
A tweet just reminded me of another great date:— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 22, 2021
It was my first with this guy that I’d been so reluctant on going on a date with cos we were friends & I’d never seen him in that light. Bestie was like just go. Did we not go for brunch and the date ended the next day. 😍😍😍
Another guy: a friend knew we were feeling each other from a distance. Think I was upset after a F1 race & tweeted I didn’t even have cuddles for the pain. Did friend not have me & guy on a 3-way video call & within an hour guy was at my doorstep with tea & jelly babies. 😍😍😍— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 22, 2021
