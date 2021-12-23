TshisaLIVE

From virtual movie dates to cuddles — Hulisani Ravele shares some of her best dates in 2021

23 December 2021 - 11:00
Hulisani Ravele has shared some of her best dates in 2021.
Hulisani Ravele has shared some of her best dates in 2021.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

2021 has been a year of love for media personality Hulisani Ravele.

The 94.7 presenter's last public relationship was with her long-time partner Sipho Ngwenya. The pair split in 2017.

On Wednesday, she had the TL in a frenzy when she shared that she dated multiple guys and opened up about some of her best dates this year.

Though the dating stories had her fans in their feels, Hulisani said she was still single and that she was happy to have experienced the dating scene this year.

Needless to say I am not with any of the above-mentioned brothers at this juncture, mara like I said, umuntu ujolile [I dated] and ujole kamnandi kanjani [I dated and it was good], I love it for me! I wonder what 2022 has in store for me on this front!” she tweeted. 

She also encouraged women to date, not only to find a life partner but to discover what they like and dislike.

“Ladies, jolani, explore. In an open and honest manner. Our counterparts do it so well, not the open and honest part so much, but the rest.

“Have options, learn what you like from this one, walk away from what you don’t, find you. Personally, this time in my life has grown me a lot,” she tweeted. 

From virtual movie dates to cuddles — here's a glimpse into some of Hulisani's best dates from this year: 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Hulisani Ravele celebrates 24 years of a thriving career — 'What a blessing it is'

"A new beginning. A blank canvas. 24 years in, what a blessing it is to still be excited about my career and what it will bring next," said Hulisani ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Hulisani Ravele announces she won’t host Saftas, thanks SA for the love

Even though things didn't go as planned, Hulisani said she's grateful for the love.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Hulisani Ravele wants to banish the word 'normal' from the beauty dictionary

'The word seems like such a little thing, but it's not,' says the media personality, who believes brands need to do more to support the positive ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  2. MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We love your art but we cannot dance to the tunes of corruption' — Maimane ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Dineo Ranaka takes aim: 'Try build your clout on my name, just try!' TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah files lawsuit against New York Hospital for alleged botched surgery TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique