TshisaLIVE

Big Hash plans a big comeback in 2022

31 December 2021 - 10:30 By Joy Mphande
Rapper Big Hash has big plans for 2022.
Rapper Big Hash has big plans for 2022.
Image: Instagram/ Big Hash

It seems like 2022 might be a great year for rapper Big Hash, as he is planning to make a big comeback. 

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the rapper said he was looking forward to next year.

"I’m about to pull off the biggest comeback of 2022, I said what I said," he wrote. 

In August this year, the rapper revealed that he was engaging in a legal battle with his former record label for royalties allegedly owed to him.

"This journey has been a tough one and it’s only going to be an uphill battle from here, as I’ve decided to pursue legal action against Innanetwav.”

A representative from Innanetwav told TshisaLIVE they were not in a position to give an official statement, as advised by their lawyers. 

In October the rapper announced that he was finally free of his legal woes and released a mixtape titled Aries in November.

"I’m finally free! They can’t take my s**t down no more. It’s comeback season, baby. They can’t stop us!" he wrote. 

MORE

Big Hash takes legal action against his former record label

Big Hash reveals why he left his former record label.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

'Focus on making good music and not on what others think' — Sjava's advice to Big Hash

Big Hash took to Twitter expressing how he found it laughable that there could be people who did not know that the Young project he released in 2019 ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Thuli P: ‘Next year I’m giving myself my dream life’

What are your New Year's resolutions?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. #TBT | ‘GBV accusations’, censorship & files: Inside Unathi Nkayi’s Kaya ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Matching outfits, food and love — Here’s how Christmas looked for SA ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Just show me the money!' - Zoleka Mandela dishes on dating 'broke men': TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | SA Celebs who bought or built beautiful, huge houses this year TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale Motaung’s sister Palesa defends him against cyberbullies TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...
It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...