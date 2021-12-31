Big Hash plans a big comeback in 2022
It seems like 2022 might be a great year for rapper Big Hash, as he is planning to make a big comeback.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the rapper said he was looking forward to next year.
"I’m about to pull off the biggest comeback of 2022, I said what I said," he wrote.
I’m about to pull off the biggest comeback of 2022, I said what I said 🤷🏽♂️— THE BIG HASH. (@peacebeyondme) December 29, 2021
In August this year, the rapper revealed that he was engaging in a legal battle with his former record label for royalties allegedly owed to him.
"This journey has been a tough one and it’s only going to be an uphill battle from here, as I’ve decided to pursue legal action against Innanetwav.”
A representative from Innanetwav told TshisaLIVE they were not in a position to give an official statement, as advised by their lawyers.
In October the rapper announced that he was finally free of his legal woes and released a mixtape titled Aries in November.
"I’m finally free! They can’t take my s**t down no more. It’s comeback season, baby. They can’t stop us!" he wrote.
I’m finally free! They can’t take my shit down no more, it’s comeback season, baby…they can’t stop US! ❤️— THE BIG HASH. (@peacebeyondme) October 14, 2021
New mixtape #ARIES this November ✍🏽
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.