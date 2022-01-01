Top hot spots in Jozi where you could bump into your fave A-lister today

If you're in Johannesburg, what are the chances of you bumping into your favourite A-lister? Well, there are some places where you're almost guaranteed to spot them while on your night out.

Take a look at some of them:

Konka

Aside from the place being infamous for its exorbitantly overpriced drinks, the Soweto nightclub is one where you're sure to spot one of your favourite A-listers, whether it's for their birthday celebrations or just a random Phuza Thursday. Konka is a place that has had tongues wagging since its doors opened.

On November 14, the club was trending after 40-year-old politician Julius Malema did a DJ set at Babalwa Mneno's birthday celebration.

Watch the video below: