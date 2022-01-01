Top hot spots in Jozi where you could bump into your fave A-lister today
If you're in Johannesburg, what are the chances of you bumping into your favourite A-lister? Well, there are some places where you're almost guaranteed to spot them while on your night out.
Take a look at some of them:
Konka
Aside from the place being infamous for its exorbitantly overpriced drinks, the Soweto nightclub is one where you're sure to spot one of your favourite A-listers, whether it's for their birthday celebrations or just a random Phuza Thursday. Konka is a place that has had tongues wagging since its doors opened.
On November 14, the club was trending after 40-year-old politician Julius Malema did a DJ set at Babalwa Mneno's birthday celebration.
Juju on the decks adiwele😎🔥 K⭕️NKA SUNDAYS pic.twitter.com/gdShU2wJjR— KONKA Soweto (@KonkaSoweto) November 14, 2021
Kunye
DJ Shimza's Kunye festival became a big hit after Zakes Bantwini's DJ set went viral on social media and it has since become an event that many fans are itching to get an invite to.
While one Twitter user took to her timeline sharing the alcohol prices on her page and lambasting them, Shimza explained that because of demands that come with hosting an event, high alcohol prices are inevitable.
“Should have gone to Konka instead of Kunye yesterday, do these prices even make logical sense?! Then there wasn’t sufficient seating, they should have told us to bring camp chairs because we’re at Innes free cup 2010. It was either you sat on the grass or you stood. What a mess,” a local Twitter user wrote.
“Event prices will never be the same as everyday running places, high expense to put up, from line up to toilets and stuff,” Shimza wrote in response to her tweet.
Sorry about your experience Fifi, in the background a lot was going on however that should never be at the expense of your experience, will do better next time and thank you once again for coming 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) November 1, 2021
Rockets
From listening sessions, birthday celebrations and more, Rockets Bryanston in Johannesburg has hosted a number of renowned artists in Mzansi and continues to do so.
Uncle Waffles gained stardom after a video of her dancing during her DJ set went viral on social media, and while she has since performed in many places around and beyond Mzansi borders, getting her first Rockets Lifestyle booking alongside DBN Gogo, Thuli Phongolo and Pabi Cooper was certainly an undeniable moment of glee for her.
