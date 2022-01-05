TshisaLIVE

AKA buys himself an icy 75K diamond encrusted set of grills

05 January 2022 - 15:53 By Constance Gaankgomo
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes gets new diamond encrusted grill set
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes gets new diamond encrusted grill set
Image: Instagram/ AKA

AKA has reportedly forked out a whopping R75K on a set of statement grills. 

AKA flaunted the lavish spoil on Instagram Stories, according to SA Hip-Hop magazine

The report said a follower commented on AKA's video on the cost of the icy grills and the rapper replied:  "Shout out. Thanks"

AKA's fans filled his social media post with congratulatory messages while some egged him on to buy a new whip like his rival Cassper Nyovest.

The rapper is back on the grind after taking a break from social media and public performances after the death of his fiancée Nelli Tembe. After the break he revealed he was battling clinical depression and was put on meds, but he didn't stick to taking them.

“I was put on meds but couldn't handle them. They made me feel like I couldn't feel anything so I got off them. Plus my whole job is to feel," he said on his Instagram post.

‘I need to let this be known’ — AKA says he’s suffering from depression

AKA speaks out about living with depression and why he decided to stop taking medication.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

TIMELINE | The year AKA’s world turned upside down: Losing Anele Tempe

Weeks after paying lobola, AKA lost his fiancee in a terrible tragedy.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'I have to protect my energy first': Da L.E.S spills on his relationship with AKA

" I have to protect my energy first so that’s where the relationship is right now."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Trevor Noah's Cape Town getaway with friends TshisaLIVE
  2. From multimillion rand deals to timeless music — Makhadzi’s top 2021 moments TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string’ — Tweeps react to Somizi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Mzansi freaks out after Master KG calls Makhadzi his wife on stage TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Hlo hits back at backlash after winning Ukhozi FM’s song of the year TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town