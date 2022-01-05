AKA buys himself an icy 75K diamond encrusted set of grills

AKA has reportedly forked out a whopping R75K on a set of statement grills.

AKA flaunted the lavish spoil on Instagram Stories, according to SA Hip-Hop magazine

The report said a follower commented on AKA's video on the cost of the icy grills and the rapper replied: "Shout out. Thanks"

AKA's fans filled his social media post with congratulatory messages while some egged him on to buy a new whip like his rival Cassper Nyovest.

The rapper is back on the grind after taking a break from social media and public performances after the death of his fiancée Nelli Tembe. After the break he revealed he was battling clinical depression and was put on meds, but he didn't stick to taking them.

“I was put on meds but couldn't handle them. They made me feel like I couldn't feel anything so I got off them. Plus my whole job is to feel," he said on his Instagram post.