Divorce & break ups! Celebrity couples whose relationships ended in 2021
Having a relationship or marriage always in the spotlight can be very difficult to navigate, and for some couples, life together became too difficult and they called it quits this year.
Here are a few relationships that ended in tears and shook Mzansi.
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung
It was a beautiful union and they were serving real marriage goals. An inspiration to the LGBTQI+ and their love was splashed on Somizi's reality show Living the Dream for all of Mzansi to see.
The pair made headlines when their marriage came to an end. The split was laced with abuse allegations Mohale levelled against Somizi.
Lebo M and Angela Ngani-Casara
The phrase "third time is a charm" didn't prove true for this couple. Their on and of three-time marriage ran its course this year when they called it quits. The couple’s latest attempt to rekindle their romance was on Showmax in a 10-part reality show Lebo M — Coming Home. They announced their split in a joint statement.
Sophie Ndaba and Max Lichaba
What started out as a fairytale story for this couple did not end well. Sophie's son Lwandle blew the lid on their unpublicised split. In the diss track he took jabs at his step-dad.
There were cheating allegations and rumours of abuse. The businessman spoke to TshisaLIVE, quelling the abuse allegations but admitting to stepping out of the marriage.
Sophie has remained mum and not said anything.
In a #TopBilling exclusive, Sophie Ndaba and businessman Max Lichaba escape to Mpumalanga and open up on the heart-warming story of their love!
Thabiso Mokgethi and Gaaratwe
The former Generations actor was married to Gaaratwe for 11 years. In an interview with the Daily Sun he said his wife had left the marriage and their matrimonial home. They are navigating co-parenting.
This marriage was swirled with abuse allegations in 2015, but they later fixed things, only for their marriage to end this year.
Lebo 'Jojo' Gunguluza and Lebogang Gunguluza
The Real House Wives of Johannesburg star officially split from her ex this year, though they had been separated for a year. Speculations started doing the rounds when she was spotted without her wedding band on her finger.
The reality show star released a statement on her Instagram confirming the split.
