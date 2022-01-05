Divorce & break ups! Celebrity couples whose relationships ended in 2021

Having a relationship or marriage always in the spotlight can be very difficult to navigate, and for some couples, life together became too difficult and they called it quits this year.

Here are a few relationships that ended in tears and shook Mzansi.

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung

It was a beautiful union and they were serving real marriage goals. An inspiration to the LGBTQI+ and their love was splashed on Somizi's reality show Living the Dream for all of Mzansi to see.

The pair made headlines when their marriage came to an end. The split was laced with abuse allegations Mohale levelled against Somizi.