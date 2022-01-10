TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'K-drama actress' - Babes Wodumo's 'skin lightening' video has tongues wagging

10 January 2022 - 18:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Babes Wodumo shocked tweeps with the filtered video.
Babes Wodumo shocked tweeps with the filtered video.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

What might've been a moment of fun for Babes Wodumo has ended in tweeps having a go at her.

The star took part in a TikTok challenge where users apply a filter to see what they would look like with a different skin tone.

She posted the results on Instagram where she got a lot of attention from her followers.

Many praised her for her "fire editing skills", while others rang the alarm on the skin lightening trend among celebs.

"We shouldn't embrace this so called TikTok trend, last thing we need is Babes Wodumo or any black woman in this country following Mshoza and Khanyi Mbau's footsteps," wrote one user.

It's not the first time Babe's Instagram videos have made waves. She hit the Twitter trends list last year with videos discussing fellow star Makhadzi and even her mother-in-law. A clip of her insulting her mother-in-law was later confirmed to be a publicity stunt.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter on Babes' 'new look': 

WATCH | 'You have a problem with your man' — Makhadzi responds to Babes Wodumo’s man stealing claims

"I came to your studio and you treated me bad ... actually you traumatised me with your behaviour," Makhadzi said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Babes Wodumo trends after claiming Makhadzi 'wants her man' in viral IG video

"Imagine my boyfriend hearing that I am trending for another man! Just because someone wants to to pull a stunt by mentioning my name," Makhadzi said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Confirmed! Babes Wodumo’s viral ‘mom-in-law insults’ video was a PR stunt

"We wanted to do something that will trend, bring the eyes to us, and it worked," said Babes Wodumo's manager.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Babes Wodumo's manager gives context to viral video of her 'being arrested'

West Ink record label publicist Sibusiso Ncube said that Babes' viral video was part of a music video shoot.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi goes back to school TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Mvelase opens up about struggles: ‘This part of my life is very hard’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Zoleka Mandela: 'Don't pity me because I'm a single mom' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Inside DJ Black Coffee's trip back home TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I dealt with it a month ago'- Lady Du doesn't want to be dragged into what ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech