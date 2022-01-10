WATCH | 'K-drama actress' - Babes Wodumo's 'skin lightening' video has tongues wagging
What might've been a moment of fun for Babes Wodumo has ended in tweeps having a go at her.
The star took part in a TikTok challenge where users apply a filter to see what they would look like with a different skin tone.
She posted the results on Instagram where she got a lot of attention from her followers.
Many praised her for her "fire editing skills", while others rang the alarm on the skin lightening trend among celebs.
"We shouldn't embrace this so called TikTok trend, last thing we need is Babes Wodumo or any black woman in this country following Mshoza and Khanyi Mbau's footsteps," wrote one user.
It's not the first time Babe's Instagram videos have made waves. She hit the Twitter trends list last year with videos discussing fellow star Makhadzi and even her mother-in-law. A clip of her insulting her mother-in-law was later confirmed to be a publicity stunt.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter on Babes' 'new look':
Why does Babes Wodumo look like a K-Drama actress 🤔— Ayabulela amaNkabane Yokwana (@NewHouse_NM) January 10, 2022
I know Babes Wodumo. This is a clone https://t.co/3wNlwdzzUu— mademoiselle (@Yandii__) January 9, 2022
Someone said on the comments "Waze wamuhle ngathi awuthukani Mnguh" 😭— MaNhlangothi🇿🇦 (@BonieMntambo) January 9, 2022
Babes wodumo🔥🔥🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/1PGRHTKpC7
Aybo who edited this? This is Babes Li pic.twitter.com/8xhDIZWcpt— Nolizwi (@903910M) January 9, 2022
We shouldn't embrace this so called Tik Tok trend, last thing we need is Babes Wedumo or any black woman in this country following Mshoza and Khanyi Mbau footsteps— Tshepo Van Muhammed (@VanDerMohammed) January 9, 2022
