‘You must always stay ready’ — MaMkhize on doing business while on vaycay

‘There are no fixed working hours when you are a hustler’

12 January 2022 - 13:35 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Shauwn Mkhize never misses an opportunity to do business, even on vacation.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

The saying that hustlers never sleep rings true for businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize.

MaMkhize has been enjoying her time off from hectic meetings and sealing those deals, but she let her followers in on a secret that has kept the money rolling in — she never stops doing business.

She shared a cute snap of herself wearing a white dress and said it was her outfit choice for a last minute meeting and not part of her vacay plans. 

She is already an established businesswoman who is cashing it in big time. From lavish cars to a crib to die for and lavish vacays you would think she would rest a bit for fun in the sun. 

"You must always stay ready! Whenever you are travelling you must always carry a meeting outfit. You never know who you are going to meet and when you’ll be signing that deal. I had to unexpectedly put this outfit together today. There are no fixed working hours when you are a hustler."

