Amanda Manku on Zola being her beacon of hope as a child

14 January 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Amanda Manku revealed she used to look up to Zola 7 when she was growing up
Image: Instagram/ Amanda Manku

As a child Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku looked up to legendary kwaito star and TV presenter Zola Dlamini.

She posted a series of videos on her Instagram stories reminiscing about those times after she found a file she used to have as a child.

The broadcaster revealed that she used to look up to Zola and wrote to his show hoping he would help her bag a role on SABC1's children's programme YoTV.

Amanda revealed her treasured memento as a child
Image: Instagram/ Amanda Manku

"One of my role models growing up was Bonginkosi Thutukani Dlamini aka Zola 7, and I come across this file and I think one of the weird things is that I've been in this industry since I was 16 and I've never met Zola. How is this possible? I've met many people but not him."

She posted the collection for her followers to see. The file labelled "portfolio of Bonginkosi" has been well kept.

It's a classic, colourful collection complete with newspaper clippings of articles about Zola and her commentary to seal the deal. While paging through memory lane Amanda played the star's classics Lwandle and Stars that made Zola the loved legend that he is.

Amanda Manku called Zola his beacon of hope
Image: Instagram/ Amanda Manku

