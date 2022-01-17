TshisaLIVE

JazziQ is still shattered by the deaths of Mpura, Killer Kau and DJ Papers

‘These past few years I’ve lost so many people close to me’

17 January 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
JazziQ pens tribute posts to his late friends Mpura, Killer Kau and DJ Papers.
Image: Instagram/ JazziQ

Amapiano producer Mr JazziQ is lamenting the deaths of his close friends Mpura, Killer Kau and DJ Papers.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, JazziQ penned tribute posts to the late amapiano stars.

“These past few years I've lost so many people close to me and it's left a very deep place in my heart,” he wrote.

Killer Kau and Mpura died in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg while travelling to a gig in August last year.

JazziQ spoke of the fond memories he shared with the two late stars.

“I could possibly write a book about you (Killer Kau) as a free spirited soul. Your warm heart and coal burnt voice. The experience I've had with you will forever be cherished. I love you ntwana yam.” he wrote.

“With you (Mpura) I didn't lose a friend or an acquaintance but someone who became a brother. I'm still saying it hurts. I miss you.”

JazziQ's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ JazziQ
JazziQ's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ JazziQ

Speaking of the legacy of popular amapiano DJ and dancer Vusi “Papers 707" Mabuza, who died at the age of 42 in 2020 after being admitted to hospital for gout, JazziQ said he was a passionate man who would always be remembered. 

“DJ Papers, your passion will live forever. RIP.”

JazziQ's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ JazziQ

