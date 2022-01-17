JazziQ is still shattered by the deaths of Mpura, Killer Kau and DJ Papers

Amapiano producer Mr JazziQ is lamenting the deaths of his close friends Mpura, Killer Kau and DJ Papers.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, JazziQ penned tribute posts to the late amapiano stars.

“These past few years I've lost so many people close to me and it's left a very deep place in my heart,” he wrote.

Killer Kau and Mpura died in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg while travelling to a gig in August last year.

JazziQ spoke of the fond memories he shared with the two late stars.

“I could possibly write a book about you (Killer Kau) as a free spirited soul. Your warm heart and coal burnt voice. The experience I've had with you will forever be cherished. I love you ntwana yam.” he wrote.

“With you (Mpura) I didn't lose a friend or an acquaintance but someone who became a brother. I'm still saying it hurts. I miss you.”