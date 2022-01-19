‘I’m officially single’ — TNS reveals he broke up with his baby mama

Speaking of his relationship with his baby mama in an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2020, TNS said he wanted to make Nothando happy and hoped to marry her one day.

“I'm still rolling with her. She was there when I was nothing. She was there when I didn't have a car. She was there when I was not as popular as I am today. So, she deserves everything.

“We groomed each other. We were together this long. I wish to do right by her and make her happy, but all I can say is that we are still growing and whenever God says, 'This is time to marry each other and take vows', we will make those vows to each other.”

The couple have a two-year-old son together.

“My firstborn died when I was 15. We don't know the cause of his death. He was eight months old but I don't want to talk about that right now. Having my son Phupho is unbelievable. When I see him I'm filled with joy.

“He looks so much like me and my grandfather. My son is a gift. He's amazing. He makes me happy every day. He's the one driving me to keep pushing and become the best in the industry. He's such an inspiration.”