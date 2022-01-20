Halala! ‘Uzalo’ actress Gugu Gumede is pregnant
Congratulations are in order for Uzalo star Gugu Gumede after she revealed she is expecting her first baby.
The mother-to-be took to Instagram on Wednesday penning a lengthy announcement, reflecting on how she drew strength from her unborn child when she took to the podium at the funeral of her mother, National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi who died aged 59 at Umhlanga Hospital in Durban on September 6.
“I have often been asked where I got the strength to continue after my mother’s passing — I got it from my unborn child. At her funeral, as I stood at the podium and spoke on my queen’s behalf, I was not alone. The strongest heart was beating inside of me, reviving me. I am alive today because of it.” she wrote.
Gugu said her pregnancy was a symbol of her mother and God’s love for her and explained how her maternity journey had changed her.
“My baby, you are your grandmother’s answered prayer. She was so excited to meet you; even though you did not get to meet in the physical realm, I know she is currently holding you in the spiritual.
“My darling, every move and every kick of yours within me is a testament of both God and my mother’s continued love for me. You have changed me in ways that are inexplicable. We cannot wait to meet you.”
It’s been babymoon season in celebville and while others have been welcoming their newborns, there are still some expecting.
Activist and author Zoleka Mandela announced in early December last year that she is pregnant with her sixth child and has since been sharing her journey with her fans.
“I’m so freaking happy,” she wrote.
Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad also revealed in early December that his family would be expanding soon as his wife Zipho is pregnant with their first child.
“So it’s been a few months. We said our prayers unto the Lord and he provided,but what I want to highlight is that I am so so so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human in the world. Thank you @dr_ziphozenkosi. May the Lord protect you and our princess. #Lenani'Izulu,” he wrote.
