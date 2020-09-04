Boss moves! 'Uzalo' actress Gugu Gumede gets a new ride worth R1.2m
Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede is out here serving goals after she secured a new house and car in the same week.
The star was the toast of social media on Thursday when she took to Instagram to post a series of snaps of her new ride, a silver Land Rover Range Rover Sport.
In a video of the reveal, Gugu screamed with excitement after securing her new baby.
According to Land Rover the car retails from R1.2m.
Gugu said God had blessed her to thrive in the “time of famine”.
The new car comes in the same week that Gugu signed the transfer papers on her first home.
“Within one week, I signed the transfer docs to my first home and got this baby too. God did that,” she added.
LISTEN | Isibaya’s Chris Q Radebe on playing 'disrespectful' king Dabula
Gugu encouraged her fans to create a legacy for themselves and never stop believing in their dreams.
“To all single queens creating legacies and building generational wealth, you’ve got this. Our dreams are valid, let’s build. Put in the work. We really are our ancestors’ wildest dreams.”