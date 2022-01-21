TshisaLIVE

Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas shows due to Covid-19 delays

21 January 2022 - 09:35 By Reuters
Adele had been scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what were to be her first live appearances since 2017.
Adele had been scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what were to be her first live appearances since 2017.
Image: Lucy Nicholson

A tearful and apologetic Adele on Thursday postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts due to start on Friday because half her crew was sick with Covid-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays.

The British superstar had been scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what were to be her first live appearances since 2017.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time. And for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been destroyed by delivery delays and Covid-19.

“Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid-19. They still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show,” Adele said in a video posted on Instagram.

Saying she was “sorry” eight times in a 92-second message, especially to people who had travelled to Las Vegas for the show, Adele said the delays prevented her from perfecting the show to her standards and she promised to reschedule.

“I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be,” she said.

The shows were to follow her latest album 30, which debuted at No 1 in 30 countries in November last year.

Concert residencies in Las Vegas have become a major attraction in recent years for musicians who do not wish to travel extensively.

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Usher, Barry Manilow and Shania Twain are among the top acts to recently schedule concert dates in Las Vegas.

Reuters

READ MORE

Adele and Ed Sheeran score top nods for 'gender-neutral' Brit Awards

Adele and Ed Sheeran were announced on Saturday as two of the top nominees for the 2022 Brit Awards, with four nominations each.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Fans tear up with Adele as her former English teacher surprises her onstage

"It looks like all our English teachers changed our lives," said one tweep who teared up with Adele.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Adele to return to live shows in Las Vegas next year

Adele on Tuesday announced a series of concerts in Las Vegas starting in January in what will be her first live performances since 2017.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Down 12kg in just 2 weeks! Winnie Mashaba shares pic of her post pregnancy bod TshisaLIVE
  2. Kamo Mphela reacts to being body-shamed after her latest video TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi makes ‘Idols SA’ 'comeback' while Unathi Nkayi is 'shown the door' TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota says having Cassper Nyovest on ‘Ngud’ was the best decision ever TshisaLIVE
  5. Confirmed! Zodwa Wabantu embraces her ancestral calling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.