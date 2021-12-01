Lifestyle

Adele to return to live shows in Las Vegas next year

01 December 2021 - 08:19 By Jill Serjeant
Singer Adele. File photo.
Image: Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

Adele on Tuesday announced a series of concerts in Las Vegas starting in January in what will be her first live performances since 2017.

The British singer will perform two shows each weekend from Jan. 21 to April 16 at Caesars Palace Hotel in the desert city.

“See you at Caesars in Vegasss,” the singer tweeted, announcing her Weekends with Adele shows.

The shows follow the bumper release earlier this month of Adele's new album 30 which debuted at No.1 in 30 nations and is already the top selling album of 2021 in the US, Billboard reported.

Adele, who has a home in the Los Angeles area, had previously announced she will play two concerts at London's Hyde Park in July 2022 but has not announced a full scale tour.

Concert residencies in Las Vegas have become a major attraction in the recent years for musicians who do not wish to travel extensively on traditional tours. Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Usher, Barry Manilow and Shania Twain are among the top acts already playing there, or who have announced multiple dates in the next few months.

Reuters

