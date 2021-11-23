WATCH | Fans tear up with Adele as her former English teacher surprises her onstage
This is the most wholesome content you’ll see today
Songstress Adele was reduced to tears by the surprise appearance of her former English teacher while she was onstage for the Adele One Night Only concert, a moment that has sparked a viral trend of people appreciating their language teachers.
In one of the audience Q&A moments during her ITV An Audience With Adele concert, actor Emma Thompson asked the singer who had influenced her or helped her find her way growing up.
The Easy On Me singer fondly recalled a middle school English teacher (Ms McDonald) as having had the greatest influence on her. She said the teacher changed her life and made her fall in love with language, which has aided her as a songwriter.
“I was too scared to join, but she was so bloody cool, so engaging. She really made us care, and we knew she cared about us. She had all these gold bracelets on and gold sequins, and so relatable and likable that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”
What Adele didn't anticipate was that the teacher she spoke about was seated in the audience listening . When Adele was told her beloved teacher was there, she couldn't hold back her tears.
Watch the heartfelt moment below:
Adele was surprised by her English teacher and burst into tears. #AnAudienceWithAdele pic.twitter.com/cBbh6ewbjX— Adele Daily (@adeledailymedia) November 21, 2021
The beautiful moment, which has received more than 20 million views on Twitter alone, prompted thousands to celebrate their own past English teachers with words of love and gratitude.
It ignited a worldwide “love letter” to language teachers.
Check out the tweets below:
@FloMasebe Hey Mme Florence that's my mom😁. I wish I could have captured her excitement when she saw this tweet, you literally made her birthday Month. She sends her love❤️ 'Lady Macbeth' 😅— Thapelo SD (@_GodismyJudge) November 22, 2021
No because Adele crying that her favorite English teacher showed up to her concert literally has me in tears 😭— wallace pelesasa (@PelesasaWallace) November 22, 2021
Thank you @UnblockedNoodle for posting this on TikTok😭 pic.twitter.com/ALTmyP6jB9
I swear English teachers saved all of us.🥺❤ https://t.co/LCYZ83oReF— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) November 22, 2021
The @Adele teacher reunion just had me in bits. One of my mom’s students sent me this when she passed away and I still cry when I think about how much she loved Jessica and the kids she taught. Tell your teachers… it means so much. pic.twitter.com/Key5GTWwHb— Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) November 22, 2021
Tjo! I bet you ALSO cried and cried after watching this beautiful, tender moment. https://t.co/hdXstoCIM0— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) November 22, 2021
Here I was thinking I’d be crying to the songs but getting suckerpunched by the English teacher instead #AnAudienceWithAdele pic.twitter.com/FziHWQCs8P— ChristoPhairy Lights 🎄🧣 (@cntb1988) November 21, 2021
On behalf of Adele’s heartwarming teacher reunion, I just want to say teachers are the fucking best and my undergrad English professor also changed my life by challenging me to push my writing skills beyond what I ever imagined 💕— Ana 🦋 (@ana_lauralopez) November 23, 2021
Me trying to find my year 8 English teacher on Facebook pic.twitter.com/Iqet6b98ww— loveofhuns x (@loveofhuns) November 22, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.